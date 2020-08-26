Beautician drums up trade by her own ‘Chill Out to Help Out’ scheme

Millie Rose Homewood who is launching a discount on beauty treatment at her Lowestoft salon. Pic: Archant Archant

The boss of a salon in Lowestoft has launched her own discount offer inspired by the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Millie Rose salon in Lowestoft. Pic: Millie Rose The Millie Rose salon in Lowestoft. Pic: Millie Rose

Millie Homewood, who runs the Millie Rose hair and beauty salon in London Road South, hoped the government would introduce a scheme to help encourage customers for her industry.

But tired of waiting she decided to launch her own. ‘Chill Out to Help Out’ gives customers up to £10 discount each on beauty treatments every day of the week apart from Thursdays.

MORE: Beware of the lockdown lip and chin fillers warns Botox doctor

Mrs Homewood is offering the scheme for the whole month of September and may extend it further if it proves a success.

“I absolutely loved the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, I probably ate out a bit too much but it gave me the idea to do something similar,” she said. “I was really hoping the government would launch a scheme for the beauty industry but when it didn’t, I thought, we will do it.

“It’s been really challenging for the beauty industry. We offer hair and beauty and hairdressing was allowed back on July 4 but the beauty industry wasn’t allowed to reopen for close contact work until last Saturday.

“We have been really busy on the hair side. I think that’s seen as more of an essential whereas beauty is a luxury so lockdown has had more of an effect on it.”

Millie Rose has been going for eight years and offers 12 styling stations and three treatment rooms with elaborate French style mirrors in the salon.

Mrs Homewood posted on social media: “Treat yourself to much needed break. What’s not to love? We were inspired to launch this scheme because we were lovers of the Eat Out scheme and ate out way too much.”

The scheme is on a first come first served basis with treatments available to book online.

Mrs Homewood, who trained at Norwich City College, started her own salon aged just 19.

You may also want to watch:

Many criticised her at the time for being too young to start her own business but in fact the salon went on to win many awards.

Mrs Homewood then went on to set up the Industry Hair and Beauty Academy, based in the same premises where she occupied her first salon, to allow apprentices to earn while they learn and gain NVQ-level qualifications.