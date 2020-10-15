Search

60 new jobs on offer at former Britvic site

PUBLISHED: 18:32 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 15 October 2020

Inside the Beattie Passive factory in Norwich. Picture: Beattie Passive

Beattie Passive

Up to 60 new jobs are on offer at the former Britvic factory – which is now home to a modular homes construction company.

Beattie Passive, which makes modular, transportable homes available to areas at the sharp end of the housing crisis, has moved into the former site in the heart of Norwich.

Due to high levels of demand for the homes the current team of around 40 at the site will be growing to near 100 come Christmas.

The jobs will range in experience level with some roles available to those who have never worked in construction before.

MORE: Pub jobs on the line as Marston’s announces 2,150 cuts

Clive Lewis with the team at Beattie Passive which has taken over the former Britvic factory, Picture: Beattie PassiveClive Lewis with the team at Beattie Passive which has taken over the former Britvic factory, Picture: Beattie Passive

Managing director Rosemary Beattie said: “We keep seeing demand for these homes go up and up. Currently we have a number of contracts – some are going off to Wales. What’s brilliant about them is that they can be moved around, we’ve had some that have been moved about 12 times and they’re still as good as new.

“They can be relocated to where they are needed most for the people who need them. And that ethic of looking after people we have within our company as well.”

Ms Beattie, who originally launched the business out of Hethel Innovation Centre near Wymondham before moving to Scottow Enterprise Park, added: “People won’t have to have previous experience to apply for some of these jobs. The way we train people is they learn on the job so they get to see it coming together in real time and have that sense of satisfaction when the job is done.

“We will go the extra mile and teach them – but of course they have to want to work and learn for themselves as well.”

The new factory was opened on Thursday by the Beattie Passive team and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.

Ms Beattie said: “We don’t know how long we’ll be in this factory – we hope it will be a year or so. I think we will just keep expanding the team depending on how demand goes and how much factory space we can find available.”

