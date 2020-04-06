Search

Advanced search

Personal Finance: Can anyone apply for a mortgage holiday?

06 April, 2020 - 06:00
Andrew Diver (inset) on how to get a mortgage holiday. Picture: Beatons/Getty Images

Andrew Diver (inset) on how to get a mortgage holiday. Picture: Beatons/Getty Images

Beatons/Getty Images

Andrew Diver, head of tax at East Anglian accountancy firm Beatons, looks at who is eligible, how to apply and what the long-term impact would be.

The three-month mortgage holiday is aimed at those who are financially struggling.

But don’t panic. You won’t need to ‘prove’ that coronavirus has impacted your finances – you can self-certify.

MORE: Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?



But to qualify, you’ll need to be up to date with all of your mortgage payments already and sadly, if you are in mortgage arrears or financial difficulties, you’re unlikely to be offered a holiday.

You may also want to watch:

To apply you just need to have a chat with your lender.

They will ask you a few questions and will check that taking a holiday won’t make paying off the mortgage unaffordable for you later down the line.

Usually taking a mortgage holiday means you repay those missed payments by increasing your monthly mortgage payments in future or increasing your mortgage term.

It’s really not as bad as it sounds either.

Let’s imagine for a second that you have 20 years left on your mortgage. For the next three months you wouldn’t pay anything.

Then when your mortgage repayments resume, the total you owe would be spread over the following 19 years and nine months – so you would see a very small uplift in future payments.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prime minister Boris Johnson in hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Prime minister Boris Johnson capping for carers on April 2 at 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prime minister Boris Johnson in hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Prime minister Boris Johnson capping for carers on April 2 at 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Premier League scouts working overtime in search for talent during shutdown, says ex-City defender

Norwich City will be on the lookout for more gems like Emi Buendia in the transfer window despite the current Premier League shutdown. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Personal Finance: Can anyone apply for a mortgage holiday?

Andrew Diver (inset) on how to get a mortgage holiday. Picture: Beatons/Getty Images

Two men charged under coronavirus laws after food delivery van driver threatened

Police have charged two men with theft and breaking COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24