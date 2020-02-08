Search

Advanced search

Department store chain axes 12 shops

PUBLISHED: 08:34 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 08 February 2020

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Another big department chain with stores across East Anglia has announced it's closing 12 shops.

Beales is to close its Wisbech store after efforts to sell all 23 outlets failed, according to administrators KPMG. It comes after closure signs appeared in the windows of long-established store Palmers, owned by Beales, in Yarmouth last month.

The 139-year-old business also has stores in Diss, Norfolk and Beccles, Suffolk but these are not currently on the list of closures.

The firm collapsed into administration in January after it was unable to secure a last-minute buyer.

MORE: Owners of fish and chip shop started in 1939 put it up for sale

KPMG, which were brought in to see if the business could be saved, said the 12 stores are to run closing down sales for around eight weeks, and staff will keep their jobs until then.

The department store chain employs about 1,050 people.

Administrators said there is currently no intention to implement closure plans for the remaining 11 stores, which will continue to operate as usual "until an outcome with regards to a sale of the business is clarified".

You may also want to watch:

Among those to be closed are its flagship store Bournemouth, Peterborough and Mansfield, according to KPMG.

The retailer was previously in talks with landlords over rent reductions.

It is the latest high street name to suffer from soaring business rates.

A government spokesman said: "We are aware that the administrators for Beales have decided to implement a closure programme for 12 out of the 23 stores.

"We understand this must be a worrying time for employees and their families.

Yarmouth's Palmers - considered by many as retail royalty - has stood proudly overlooking the town's market place since 1837, growing from a small draper's shop to a chain employing 400 staff with a turnover of £40m.

Most Read

Work starts on 95 new homes in village set to almost double in size

Michael Cramp of Flagship Group (left) and Paul Pitcher of Wellington cut the first sod at the site of 95 new homes at Great Ellingham. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew co-owns Thorpe Woods, through a trust, where 300 new homes are planned. Picture: Simon Finlay/Danielle Booden

It’s time to drop the name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP makes tree pledge while his family woods face chop for new homes

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew co-owns Thorpe Woods, through a trust, where 300 new homes are planned. Picture: Simon Finlay/Danielle Booden

‘Catopotamus’ has grown her fur back - but still hasn’t been adopted

Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

‘Tremendous’ impact of NDR heightens calls for relief road around villages

Traffic on Coltishall’s High Street. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Investigation closed after boy, 17, stabbed near park in Norwich

A cordon put in place by police after an incident off Boundary Road in Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24