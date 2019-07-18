Search

Chapelfield café closed for refurbishment

18 July, 2019 - 16:21
BB's Coffee and Muffins in intu Chapelfield is closed for refurbishment work. Photo: Submitted

BB's Coffee and Muffins in intu Chapelfield is closed for refurbishment work. Photo: Submitted

Archant

BB's Coffee and Muffins is currently closed for refurbishment in intu Chapelfield.

The chain, which also has an outlet in Castle Mall, is rebranding as Bakers + Baristas and the café on Chapelfield's ground floor will open again in a few weeks with a new look.

Rebecca Downie, assistant marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said:

"BB's is currently undergoing a refresh and refurbishment, and will be revealing all in a few weeks' time.

"We hope our customers will love the new look, and will stop by for a summer treat."

There are 61 Bakers + Baristas cafés across the UK and Ireland, with a third Norfolk branch in King's Lynn.

