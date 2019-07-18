Chapelfield café closed for refurbishment

BB's Coffee and Muffins is currently closed for refurbishment in intu Chapelfield.

The chain, which also has an outlet in Castle Mall, is rebranding as Bakers + Baristas and the café on Chapelfield's ground floor will open again in a few weeks with a new look.

Rebecca Downie, assistant marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said:

"BB's is currently undergoing a refresh and refurbishment, and will be revealing all in a few weeks' time.

"We hope our customers will love the new look, and will stop by for a summer treat."

There are 61 Bakers + Baristas cafés across the UK and Ireland, with a third Norfolk branch in King's Lynn.