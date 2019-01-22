Search

Battle of the Beer as Norfolk Brewhouse and Woodforde’s go head to head

22 January, 2019 - 08:00
David and Rachel Holliday of the Norfolk Brewhouse. Photo: supplied

Rae Shirley

Two of Norfolk’s finest beers will be going head to head to win a Producer of the Year award from the East of England Co-op.

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Master brewer Neil Bain. Picture: ANTONY KELLYWoodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Master brewer Neil Bain. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Nominated are the Norfolk Brewhouse - who claim to love Norfolk so much they put the county name on every bottle – along with Woodforde’s - Norfolk’s largest brewery, who already boast 133 awards for their beer.

The pair are two of six finalists from across the East – joining two companies from Essex and two from Suffolk who are also vying for public votes.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, said: “This will be a fascinating contest between two of Norfolk’s most interesting beer producers. It will be a difficult decision to make but we are asking the public to pick just one of these incredible businesses to represent their county.

“The awards are a celebration of produce from across East Anglia – a region which is home to some of the most diverse and exciting products in the UK.”

