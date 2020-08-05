Brewery reopens its shop to boost sales of beer

A Norfolk brewery which makes beer from harvesting its own barley has reopened its store to directly sell its tipples.

Barsham Brewery, near Fakenham, is one of the few firms which creates its tipples from planting barley right through to harvesting, malting, brewing the beer and bottling it.

Back in June it announced it had sealed a new deal to supply 10 City Pub Group venues such as St Andrew’s Brewhouse and the Georgian Townhouse in Norwich and the Hoste Arms in Burnham Market.

But with lockdown seeing pubs remain closed until recently, the brewery is now hoping to make some extra sales from the reopening of its shop The Forge every Friday. You can buy beer as well as taste it.

Barsham Brewery is based on an estate owned by the Soames family who have farmed the West Barsham Estate for generations, making the most of the exceptional soil and sea air to grow Maris Otter barley which is then malted just a few miles down the road. Beautifully pure water from the estate’s own bore hole is then blended with the malt and crafted in their brewery in ancient farm buildings.

From planting the seed to drinking the beer takes many months to be made but only travels a couple of miles in the process.

Jules Knight, sales manager, said: “Here at Barsham Brewery we’ve been busy with the annual harvest. It was particularly challenging this year due to the ever-changing weather conditions, but we now have tons of prime Maris Otter barley in our store rooms, ready to be malted down the road at Crisp Maltings.

“They’re one of only three companies who still have the ability to ‘floor malt’ the barley, using age-old techniques.

“This will then be returned to the brewery ready to be used in our range of six beers. We have seen a huge rise in demand over recent weeks, especially for our bottles, and our shop, The Forge is now open to the public every Friday.”

The firm, which collaborated with pilgrimage site Little Walsingham nearby, brews beers such as Barsham Oaks, Mr Shanks, Pilgrim’s Pale Ale, Golden Close IPA, Norfolk Topper and Stout Robin.

