Brewing up a good deal: beer maker sells booze to 10 pubs

PUBLISHED: 08:18 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 30 June 2020

The team at Barsham Brewery have lots to celebrate. Pic: submitted.

Pubs from Norwich to Burnham Market are to start serving beer brewed locally that’s made using barley grown on a country estate.

The beers from Barsham Brewery. Pic: submitted.The beers from Barsham Brewery. Pic: submitted.

Barsham Brewery is unique in that everything from planting the barley seed to bottling the beer is done within a few miles on the West Barsham estate, near Fakenham.

The firm, which has former Blake band member and Holby City actor Jules Knight working as sales manager, brews tipples such as Barsham Oaks, Mr Shanks, Pilgrim’s Pale Ale, Golden Close IPA, Norfolk Topper and Stout Robin.

The new deal will see the beers available at 10 pubs including St Andrew’s Brewhouse and the Georgian Townhouse in Norwich and the Hoste Arms in Burnham Market.

Barsham Brewery will supply the City Pub Group’s East Anglian pubs with its renowned beers for three years, but in due course is hoping to extend the deal further.

James Prideaux, managing director said: “The collaboration with City Pub Group is a major development for Barsham Brewery. Being

recognised and working with the rapidly growing, listed business is an endorsement of our strategy and of the beers that we brew. To be the beer of choice in some of the most iconic pubs in East Anglia will extend our brand presence and be a strong platform for our future growth.“

Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Group, said: “We have carefully selected Barsham Brewery because it produces a very well established, broad range of award winning beers that are ‘beautifully brewed.’ We plan to incorporate the Barsham range initially into our 10 pubs in East Anglia, and in due course into others in our estate. Additionally, through the close relationship that a supply agreement such as this brings, we will lend our experience and knowledge to assist in Barsham’s growth.”

Barsham Brewery is based on the estate owned by the Soames family where it grows Maris Otter barley which is then malted just a few miles down the road. Beautifully pure water from the estate’s own bore hole is then blended with the malt and crafted in their brewery in ancient farm buildings.

