Search

Advanced search

A slice of peace and quiet - 82-acre common goes on sale for £500,000

PUBLISHED: 09:43 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 27 June 2020

Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

It boasts acres of stunning Norfolk heathland with panoramic sea views – and two features you might not expect.

A Second World War radar station and air raid shelter are on the land. Pic: Brown & Co.A Second World War radar station and air raid shelter are on the land. Pic: Brown & Co.

Barrow Common, near Brancaster, is for sale and includes an old concrete radar station and air raid shelter.

But it’s the peace and quiet this property offers that makes it unique, say agents Brown & Co, who described it as a “special place”.

MORE: Property firm closes three offices to make specialised ‘hubs’

Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Situated on top of the hill overlooking Brancaster Staithe and less than a mile from the sea, in north Norfolk’s coastal area of outstanding natural beauty, Barrow Common has views across the staithe, Scolt Head and out to the Wash.

The common is a parcel divided only by a minor country road and comes with a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It has mainly grass, gorse and bracken along with areas of woodland.

Due to its height above sea level and clear view out to sea, the Second World War radar station was positioned there and made from concrete with steel doors and wired glass windows with the nearby shelter having a steel barred door.

Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Council grants road restriction powers for 13 towns to boost high streets

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Google tracking shows where Norfolk people went during lockdown

A customer wears a face mask at Thetford Garden Centre during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Garden centre in three acres goes up for sale

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

‘You don’t own this town’ - Man mobbed by teenagers outside front door gives warning to ‘little idiots’

Mr Sullivan was pursued down Devonshire Road where he was assaulted outside his house by up to four members of the ten-strong group. Photo: Google

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlord to close pub over lack of outdoor space - despite street’s car ban

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street. Photo: Nick Butcher

Council grants road restriction powers for 13 towns to boost high streets

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chapelfield owner goes into administration but shops can continue trading

Chapelfield shopping centre. Pic: Archant

Gloves, masks and mail order - how city’s record stores are coping with social distancing

John Naylor at Beatniks in Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant