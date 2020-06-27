A slice of peace and quiet - 82-acre common goes on sale for £500,000

Your own piece of paradise? Barrow Common is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

It boasts acres of stunning Norfolk heathland with panoramic sea views – and two features you might not expect.

Barrow Common, near Brancaster, is for sale and includes an old concrete radar station and air raid shelter.

But it’s the peace and quiet this property offers that makes it unique, say agents Brown & Co, who described it as a “special place”.

Situated on top of the hill overlooking Brancaster Staithe and less than a mile from the sea, in north Norfolk’s coastal area of outstanding natural beauty, Barrow Common has views across the staithe, Scolt Head and out to the Wash.

The common is a parcel divided only by a minor country road and comes with a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It has mainly grass, gorse and bracken along with areas of woodland.

Due to its height above sea level and clear view out to sea, the Second World War radar station was positioned there and made from concrete with steel doors and wired glass windows with the nearby shelter having a steel barred door.

