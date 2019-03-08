Items you can buy belonging to a baroness selling the contents of her mansion home
PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 June 2019
Personal belongings ranging from posters of the Olympics to bookcases and an 18th century portrait all owned by 'Baroness Thrift' are going under the auction hammer.
Baroness Patricia Rawlings, nicknamed 'Baroness Thrift' because of her tips on being frugal, is selling some of the contents of her home, the 13 bedroom mansion Westgate Hall in Burnham Market so she can downsize.
The catalogue is currently being prepared by auction house Sworders which told this newspaper some of the items being sold include:
A collection of posters from the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany - estimated at £100-150 each
The dining room mirror from the back wall, made by Andrew Logan, in the shape of the house - estimated at £2,000-£4,000
A pair of early 19th century carved and gilt wooden pier tables - estimated at £3,000-£5,000
A white painted bookcase (one of three in the sale), bought originally from Sacombe Park and sold by Christies in a sale in 1993 - estimated at £1,000-£1,500 each
An 18th century English School portrait of a nobleman, oil on canvas - estimated at £2,000-£3,000
The sale by Sworders' Stansted Mountfitchet office is on September 10-11.
Baroness Rawlings, a Conservative politician and former frontbencher in the House of Lords, was also an MEP, member of the European parliament.
She was famous for issuing money-saving tips such as using discarded crusts from one's Melba toast to make into soldiers for boiled eggs at breakfast or asking guests to use the same linen napkin for both breakfast and lunch or buying socks from the Pope's tailor because of their superior quality.
But she was criticised for being out of touch with the average pensioner, especially as she lived in a stunning 18th century mansion which was at one time thought to have been sold to Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp.
A Sworders spokeswoman said: " Not everything will be sold as some of the items will go to the new house."