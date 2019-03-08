Items you can buy belonging to a baroness selling the contents of her mansion home

Baroness Rawlings. Pic: Ian Nicholson, PA.

Personal belongings ranging from posters of the Olympics to bookcases and an 18th century portrait all owned by 'Baroness Thrift' are going under the auction hammer.

Old posters of the Olympics are going under the hammer for £100-£150 each.P ic; Sworders

Baroness Patricia Rawlings, nicknamed 'Baroness Thrift' because of her tips on being frugal, is selling some of the contents of her home, the 13 bedroom mansion Westgate Hall in Burnham Market so she can downsize.

A painted white bookcase like this one, bought originally from Sacombe Park and sold by Christies in a sale in 1993 - is estimated at £1,000-£1,500 each. There are three in the sale.

The catalogue is currently being prepared by auction house Sworders which told this newspaper some of the items being sold include:

A collection of posters from the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany - estimated at £100-150 each

The dining room mirror from the back wall, made by Andrew Logan, in the shape of the house - estimated at £2,000-£4,000

A pair of early 19th century carved and gilt wooden pier tables - estimated at £3,000-£5,000

A mirror in the shape of the house is for sale for £2,000-£4,000. Pic: Sworders

A white painted bookcase (one of three in the sale), bought originally from Sacombe Park and sold by Christies in a sale in 1993 - estimated at £1,000-£1,500 each

An 18th century English School portrait of a nobleman, oil on canvas - estimated at £2,000-£3,000

The sale by Sworders' Stansted Mountfitchet office is on September 10-11.

Baroness Rawlings, a Conservative politician and former frontbencher in the House of Lords, was also an MEP, member of the European parliament.

An 18th century English School, Portrait of aNnobleman, oil on canvas –is estimated at £2,000-£3,000. Pic: Sworders

She was famous for issuing money-saving tips such as using discarded crusts from one's Melba toast to make into soldiers for boiled eggs at breakfast or asking guests to use the same linen napkin for both breakfast and lunch or buying socks from the Pope's tailor because of their superior quality.

But she was criticised for being out of touch with the average pensioner, especially as she lived in a stunning 18th century mansion which was at one time thought to have been sold to Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp.

A Sworders spokeswoman said: " Not everything will be sold as some of the items will go to the new house."

Items included in the auction include wooden carved tables like this one estimated for between "3000-£5000. Pic: Sworders

The contents of Westgate Hall, Burnham Market are to be auctioned. Pic: submitted.

