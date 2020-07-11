See inside this perfect lock-up and leave barn conversion for sale
PUBLISHED: 08:57 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 11 July 2020
Archant
If you are looking for a second home, this three bedroom barn conversion near Holt could be ideal.
Staddle Stone barn, Holt Road, Langham, is for sale for £665,000 and comes with features that make it easy to run as a lock up and leave.
It has WiFi enabled heating controls so you can control the temperature remotely before you arrive. It has high speed fibre broadband and outside a low maintenance courtyard garden, with countryside views, a garage and carport.
Inside is a hall, a kitchen/dining/living room, a study area, a vaulted double bedroom with an en suite bath/shower room and two further bedrooms on the first floor.
Agent Tim Hayward, of agents Jackson-Stops, Burnham Market, said: “This barn is Tardis-like – much bigger inside than you would expect with three double bedrooms with en-suites. The developers have gone to great lengths to make this the perfect lock up and leave.”
