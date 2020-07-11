See inside this perfect lock-up and leave barn conversion for sale

The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops Archant

If you are looking for a second home, this three bedroom barn conversion near Holt could be ideal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops

Staddle Stone barn, Holt Road, Langham, is for sale for £665,000 and comes with features that make it easy to run as a lock up and leave.

MORE: Unconverted barn for sale with spectacular views and no neighbours

It has WiFi enabled heating controls so you can control the temperature remotely before you arrive. It has high speed fibre broadband and outside a low maintenance courtyard garden, with countryside views, a garage and carport.

Inside is a hall, a kitchen/dining/living room, a study area, a vaulted double bedroom with an en suite bath/shower room and two further bedrooms on the first floor.

The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops

Agent Tim Hayward, of agents Jackson-Stops, Burnham Market, said: “This barn is Tardis-like – much bigger inside than you would expect with three double bedrooms with en-suites. The developers have gone to great lengths to make this the perfect lock up and leave.”

The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops

The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops The ideal lock-up and leave? Pic: Jackson Stops

You may also want to watch: