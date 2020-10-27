Search

Revolution to close six bars nationwide after impact of 10pm curfew

PUBLISHED: 08:36 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 27 October 2020

Revolution is closing some bars nationwide because of losing sales because of the 10pm curfew. It is not known yet whether the ones in Norwich will be affected. Pic: EDP

The firm behind Revolution bars, which has two venues in Norwich, is closing several sites – blaming the 10pm curfew.

The chain, which runs bars in Queen Street, one a Revolucion de Cuba, owned by the same firm, has lost a third of its revenue because of having to close at 10pm under the coronavirus restrictions.

It has said it will have to shut six Revolution-branded bars for good nationwide and reduce rents at seven others as part of a proposed company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that it hopes its creditors will support at a meeting on November 13.

It has not said which bars it intends to close.

In the three weeks before the curfew was introduced, the business’ bar sales were at nearly 78pc of last year’s levels. In the five weeks since the curfew started, that figure has dropped to 49.4pc.

Revolution Bars chief executive Rob Pitcher said: “Throughout this extended period of distress caused by Covid-19, the group has sought to prioritise the health and wellbeing of its staff and customers, minimise its cash consumption, maintain good levels of liquidity to ensure its ongoing viability and to be in a position to take advantage of opportunities that may arise once restrictions are lifted.”

