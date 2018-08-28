Search

Bank details of 200 Bernard Matthews employees stolen in cyber attack

PUBLISHED: 20:00 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 07 February 2019

Bernard Matthews has suffered a suspected cyber security attack. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bernard Matthews has suffered a suspected cyber security attack, with the account details of 200 employees being compromised.

The turkey producer has made staff aware of the suspected hack.

A spokesman said: “After being first alerted by our bank, we reported the incident to the relevant authorities and put in place extra security measures, as well as offering additional security advice to those affected.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely, but we are not aware colleagues have been affected any further.”

The person or group behind the hack is unknown.

The company is a major employer in Norfolk and Suffolk, with a workforce of more than 1,300, including at its plant at Holton, near Halesworth, and its headquarters at Great Witchingham.

The business has been through a difficult time in recent years, coming close to collapse in 2013.

In 2016 the Boparan Private Office, owned by food tycoon and 2 Sisters Food Group entrepreneur Ranjit Boparan, known as the “Chicken King”, bought the firm in a pre-pack deal in 2016 from Rutland Partners, saving 2,000 jobs after the firm posted pre-tax losses of £5.2m.

