Mum's the word as a baby boom brings plenty to enjoy in springtime

PUBLISHED: 13:37 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 02 May 2019

Cosily tucked into its parents thick fur, one of the newest arrivals at Banham Zoo Picture submitted

Cosily tucked into its parents thick fur, one of the newest arrivals at Banham Zoo Picture submitted

Fluffy, furry and feathered, from a vulture chick to monkeys and goats there’s a healthy bunch of new arrivals at Banham Zoo

Look into my eyes; one of the gorgeous new arrivals at Banham Zoo Picture submittedLook into my eyes; one of the gorgeous new arrivals at Banham Zoo Picture submitted

Holding tightly on to mum and snuggling deep into her fur, this super gorgeous baby monkey peeks at the world.

It's one of the new arrivals at Banham Zoo where spring is very much in the air. Keepers have been happily welcoming an abundance of adorable baby animals born at the zoo in recent weeks.

They include the hatching of a Rüppell's griffon vulture chick, a species which is critically endangered in the wild.

It's a busy time for births at the zoo with an armful of cuteness awaiting visitors this Bank Holiday weekend in “La Hacienda” Farm Barn with five beautiful baby goats and an adorable Mongolian lamb, born on Easter Sunday.

It's impossible not to fall in love with one of the newest arrivals at Banham Zoo, carefully holding on to the thick fur of its parent Picture submittedIt's impossible not to fall in love with one of the newest arrivals at Banham Zoo, carefully holding on to the thick fur of its parent Picture submitted

There are more little ones adding to the spring count of new arrivals too.

“Our spoonbills have had a chick, and already visitors can see that famous spoon-shaped beak developing, and it won't be long before he or she looks just like its parents,” says zoo marketing manager Lynne Wilshaw, adding that the spoonbills can be seen in Penguin Cove where they live alongside the African penguins and little egrets.

There is more wonderful news in the primate section where keepers were delighted with not only the safe arrival of the baby pygmy marmoset, but a baby red-bellied lemur too.

As well as all the adorable babies, Banham Zoo's newest arrivals, Cuvier's dwarf caiman, are settling into “Eureka!”, the South American themed tropical house. The two males came from “Crocodiles of the World”, a zoo in Oxfordshire, who took them in after they were rescued from the pet trade.

The spoonbills and their new chick live in Penguin Cove alongside the African penguins and little egrets Picture submittedThe spoonbills and their new chick live in Penguin Cove alongside the African penguins and little egrets Picture submitted

There's plenty more happening at the south Norfolk wildlife park too, where the howler monkeys are very vocal about their enjoyment of their new outside surroundings “Casa Do Howler”.

“They have three large trees adjacent to their enclosure and can be seen climbing high above enjoying their new environment whilst visitors below watch in amazement,” says Lynne.

“Banham Zoo is a great place to visit – especially at springtime!” she adds.

The Cuvier�s dwarf caiman at Banham Zoo are surprising visitors in �Eureka!�, the South American themed tropical house. Picture submittedThe Cuvier�s dwarf caiman at Banham Zoo are surprising visitors in �Eureka!�, the South American themed tropical house. Picture submitted

One of the new arrivals at Banham Zoo. Picture Banham ZooOne of the new arrivals at Banham Zoo. Picture Banham Zoo

A rope ladder bridge holds no problems for the agile Howler Monkeys at Banham Zoo Picture submittedA rope ladder bridge holds no problems for the agile Howler Monkeys at Banham Zoo Picture submitted

Surveying the scene, the howler monkeys love their new outdoor playground. Picture submittedSurveying the scene, the howler monkeys love their new outdoor playground. Picture submitted

The Banham Zoo howler monkeys are having a great time exploring their new outside surroundings �Casa Do Howler�. Picture submittedThe Banham Zoo howler monkeys are having a great time exploring their new outside surroundings �Casa Do Howler�. Picture submitted

