Search

Advanced search

Balfour Beatty confirms consultation over closure of Norfolk offices

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 20 December 2018

Balfour Beatty logo. Picture: Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty logo. Picture: Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty

Construction group Balfour Beatty has announced it is consulting with staff over the closure of its office in Swaffham.

A Balfour Beatty spokesperson said: “On December 5, we commenced formal consultation with employees based in our Swaffham office in Norfolk, regarding our proposal to close the office.

“This is due to a limited pipeline of opportunities in this area.

“As we are in a formal consultation process, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The company would not share how many employees might be affected by this news, or whether or not they would be offered jobs in other offices.

The Swaffham office, which is located at Roman House in Turbine Way, operates as one of the company’s UK Construction Service hub for the south of England.

The company’s most recent high-profile contract in Norfolk was when it worked on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, setting Norfolk County Council back £205m.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists