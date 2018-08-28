Balfour Beatty confirms consultation over closure of Norfolk offices

Balfour Beatty logo. Picture: Balfour Beatty Balfour Beatty

Construction group Balfour Beatty has announced it is consulting with staff over the closure of its office in Swaffham.

A Balfour Beatty spokesperson said: “On December 5, we commenced formal consultation with employees based in our Swaffham office in Norfolk, regarding our proposal to close the office.

“This is due to a limited pipeline of opportunities in this area.

“As we are in a formal consultation process, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The company would not share how many employees might be affected by this news, or whether or not they would be offered jobs in other offices.

The Swaffham office, which is located at Roman House in Turbine Way, operates as one of the company’s UK Construction Service hub for the south of England.

The company’s most recent high-profile contract in Norfolk was when it worked on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, setting Norfolk County Council back £205m.