Search

Advanced search

Sales of pasties take a nosedive because of Covid says Greggs

PUBLISHED: 08:47 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 28 July 2020

Greggs is reporting sales are down after coronavirus. Pic: DENISE BRADLEY

Greggs is reporting sales are down after coronavirus. Pic: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Sales at bakery chain Greggs, with shops across Norfolk, are more than a quarter down on this time last year.

The bakery firm – which saw revenue spike before the coronavirus outbreak when it produced a vegan sausage roll – said sales last week reached 72% of where they were during the same week last year.

The bakery chain registered a £62.2 million loss for the first six months of the year, compared to a profit of £36.7 million last year. Sales were down 45% to £300.6 million over the same period.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘It’s tough out there’: 64-year-old job seeker says 180 applicant for one role

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Following successive years of unbroken growth Greggs made a great start to 2020, coming into the year with momentum and clear strategic plans. The strength of our business model enabled us to secure the liquidity needed to support our business through the current crisis and then to adapt our operation and strategic investment plans in response to the new environment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Six key issues to be considered as Norwich City return to the Championship

The Norwich players endured a miserable six weeks after the Premier League season rtesumed in June Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY