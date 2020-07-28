Sales of pasties take a nosedive because of Covid says Greggs

Greggs is reporting sales are down after coronavirus. Pic: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Sales at bakery chain Greggs, with shops across Norfolk, are more than a quarter down on this time last year.

The bakery firm – which saw revenue spike before the coronavirus outbreak when it produced a vegan sausage roll – said sales last week reached 72% of where they were during the same week last year.

The bakery chain registered a £62.2 million loss for the first six months of the year, compared to a profit of £36.7 million last year. Sales were down 45% to £300.6 million over the same period.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Following successive years of unbroken growth Greggs made a great start to 2020, coming into the year with momentum and clear strategic plans. The strength of our business model enabled us to secure the liquidity needed to support our business through the current crisis and then to adapt our operation and strategic investment plans in response to the new environment.”