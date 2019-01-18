Search

Norfolk-based retailer in finals of Shop of the Year awards

18 January, 2019 - 11:44
Bakers and Larners of Holt. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

Bakers and Larners of Holt. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

A Norfolk-based food hall has been named as one of the finalists in the Guild of Fine Food’s annual Shop of the Year awards.

Bakers and Larners in Holt is one of 45 independent retail outlets chosen, and is named in the food hall category.

The awards recognise and promote excellence in independent retail.

The shop will now receive an announced visit from one of the judges and a mystery shopper.

From overall shopping experience and financial performance to staff training opportunities and environmental initiatives in place, the panel of judges, which includes Stuart Gates, former managing director at Fortnum & Mason and senior buyer at Harrods, will rate, score and provide feedback on every aspect of the shops before agreeing on an overall category winner.

The winner will be announced on Monday, March 11 at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate.

