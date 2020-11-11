Search

Advanced search

New sponge inspired by a Norfolk beach is a piece of cake for bakers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 November 2020

Margo's owner Karolyn Hubbard with the cake. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Margo's owner Karolyn Hubbard with the cake. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

It was a showstopper challenge worthy of a handshake on The Great British Bake Off.

Ian Bullock from Gorelston, posted a beautiful photo of Gorleston showing sea, beach and grassy cliffs. The picture looked similar to cake layers and Ian posted it online saying 'If Gorleston was a cake, imagine how good it would be?' Margo's, A Gorleston cafe saw the post and made the cake using different coloured sponges and it's now going to be a regular on the menu. Left Karla Beare, waitress, Karolyn Hubbard Owner, Rhea Gaze, manager and Ian Bullock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANIan Bullock from Gorelston, posted a beautiful photo of Gorleston showing sea, beach and grassy cliffs. The picture looked similar to cake layers and Ian posted it online saying 'If Gorleston was a cake, imagine how good it would be?' Margo's, A Gorleston cafe saw the post and made the cake using different coloured sponges and it's now going to be a regular on the menu. Left Karla Beare, waitress, Karolyn Hubbard Owner, Rhea Gaze, manager and Ian Bullock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

But for the staff at one Norfolk cafe it really was a piece of cake when they were inspired to make a sponge resembling picturesque Gorleston seafront.

Staff at Margo’s Lounge in Bell Road spotted a photo showing the blue sky and sea, the golden sand and green grass at the edge – and recreated a cake with the different coloured layers and blue sky icing over the top.

MORE: Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeway chicken

The sponge cake with the layers looking like Gorleston seafront. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe sponge cake with the layers looking like Gorleston seafront. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

And it is proving popular with their regulars.

The idea came about when Ian Bullock, 57, who lives in Norwich but hails from Gorleston and who is a regular visitor to the coast, posted a photo on Facebook and said: “If they ever came up with a Gorleston seafront cake on the Great British Bake Off, this is what the lovely layers would look like.”

He never imagined anyone would actually take him at his word and make a cake looking like the photo – but the staff at Margo’s decided to give it a try.

The layers at Gorleston seafront, which inspired the sponge cake. Pic: Ian BullockThe layers at Gorleston seafront, which inspired the sponge cake. Pic: Ian Bullock

Karolyn Hubbard, owner of Margo’s, who took it over in 2018, said; “In times of Covid, we thought it was a good idea, to bring a bit of joy to customers. We showed it to our chef and she made a chocolate base with two Victoria sponges on top, one coloured green like the grass and the other to look like the sand and with blue coloured icing drizzled over the top.

“We then thought it would be a good idea for people to challenge us to do various kinds of cakes, just to keep people going. We have very loyal customers and we are open for takeaway coffees and cakes with just a skeleton staff. The Gorleston seafront cake may be a regular on our menu now though.”

Mr Bullock, retired, said: “I was brought up in Avondale Road so Gorleston seafront and the cliff tops were my childhood playground back in the 1970s. I have great affection for the town and its beautiful golden beach.

“I’ve often sat on the cliff top benches and been struck by those distinctive lateral lines that really sum up the view out to sea – the pavement, grass, beach, sea and sky, so I recently decided to take some photos with my iPhone.

The cake with the layers like Gorleston sea front. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANThe cake with the layers like Gorleston sea front. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“The more I gazed out to the horizon, the more I thought they looked like layers of a sponge cake. I was delighted when the team at Margo’s Lounge rose to the baking challenge and created the very first Gorleston Seafront Cake.

“The cake is colourful, creative and delicious. Definitely worthy of the famous Paul Hollywood handshake and a ‘shore’ winner.”

Ian Bullock with a slice of real Norfolk life in the form of the Gorleston Seafront Cake. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANIan Bullock with a slice of real Norfolk life in the form of the Gorleston Seafront Cake. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Margo's owner Karolyn Hubbard and Ian Bullock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMargo's owner Karolyn Hubbard and Ian Bullock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gorleston Seafront Cake made by Margo's Lounge, in Gorleston. Pic: Margo's LoungeThe Gorleston Seafront Cake made by Margo's Lounge, in Gorleston. Pic: Margo's Lounge

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

New Agriculture Act is a ‘landmark moment’ for post-Brexit farming

The government's Agriculture Act has become law, marking a 'landmark moment' for farming says the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New house plant business blooming thanks to Instagram giveaway fame

Ali Hunt (pictured) among the plants he is shipping across the UK from Eaton. Picture: Ali Hunt

Brownies get around pandemic rules with ‘virtual sleepover’

Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

‘They have been incredible’ - Impact of Covid on young people revealed

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images