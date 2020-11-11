New sponge inspired by a Norfolk beach is a piece of cake for bakers

It was a showstopper challenge worthy of a handshake on The Great British Bake Off.

Ian Bullock from Gorelston, posted a beautiful photo of Gorleston showing sea, beach and grassy cliffs. The picture looked similar to cake layers and Ian posted it online saying 'If Gorleston was a cake, imagine how good it would be?' Margo's, A Gorleston cafe saw the post and made the cake using different coloured sponges and it's now going to be a regular on the menu. Left Karla Beare, waitress, Karolyn Hubbard Owner, Rhea Gaze, manager and Ian Bullock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Ian Bullock from Gorelston, posted a beautiful photo of Gorleston showing sea, beach and grassy cliffs. The picture looked similar to cake layers and Ian posted it online saying 'If Gorleston was a cake, imagine how good it would be?' Margo's, A Gorleston cafe saw the post and made the cake using different coloured sponges and it's now going to be a regular on the menu. Left Karla Beare, waitress, Karolyn Hubbard Owner, Rhea Gaze, manager and Ian Bullock. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

But for the staff at one Norfolk cafe it really was a piece of cake when they were inspired to make a sponge resembling picturesque Gorleston seafront.

Staff at Margo’s Lounge in Bell Road spotted a photo showing the blue sky and sea, the golden sand and green grass at the edge – and recreated a cake with the different coloured layers and blue sky icing over the top.

And it is proving popular with their regulars.

The idea came about when Ian Bullock, 57, who lives in Norwich but hails from Gorleston and who is a regular visitor to the coast, posted a photo on Facebook and said: “If they ever came up with a Gorleston seafront cake on the Great British Bake Off, this is what the lovely layers would look like.”

He never imagined anyone would actually take him at his word and make a cake looking like the photo – but the staff at Margo’s decided to give it a try.

Karolyn Hubbard, owner of Margo’s, who took it over in 2018, said; “In times of Covid, we thought it was a good idea, to bring a bit of joy to customers. We showed it to our chef and she made a chocolate base with two Victoria sponges on top, one coloured green like the grass and the other to look like the sand and with blue coloured icing drizzled over the top.

“We then thought it would be a good idea for people to challenge us to do various kinds of cakes, just to keep people going. We have very loyal customers and we are open for takeaway coffees and cakes with just a skeleton staff. The Gorleston seafront cake may be a regular on our menu now though.”

Mr Bullock, retired, said: “I was brought up in Avondale Road so Gorleston seafront and the cliff tops were my childhood playground back in the 1970s. I have great affection for the town and its beautiful golden beach.

“I’ve often sat on the cliff top benches and been struck by those distinctive lateral lines that really sum up the view out to sea – the pavement, grass, beach, sea and sky, so I recently decided to take some photos with my iPhone.

“The more I gazed out to the horizon, the more I thought they looked like layers of a sponge cake. I was delighted when the team at Margo’s Lounge rose to the baking challenge and created the very first Gorleston Seafront Cake.

“The cake is colourful, creative and delicious. Definitely worthy of the famous Paul Hollywood handshake and a ‘shore’ winner.”

