WATCH: North Norfolk meat-free café to serve Greggs-style vegan sausage rolls

Anne Richardson who has opened Cafe Carmel, a vegetarian cafe at Bacton, named in memory of her late daughter, Beth Carmel, and her late mother-in-law, also Carmel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

The owner of a new vegan café in north Norfolk is set to introduce a meat-free sausage roll to rival that of high-street bakery Greggs.

Life-long meat avoider Anne Richardson, 60, embraced the vegetarian lifestyle full-time just four years ago.

And now the business owner has begun transforming the tastes of residents in Bacton with her vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu at the seaside Café Carmel.

The café owner, who opened the eatery in July, explained why she plans to introduce the tasty treat.

She said: “I made them for the first time at Christmas for my family and they all said ‘you need to do these for the café’.

“I just made my own recipe up and put mushrooms, mixed nuts, cranberries, apricots and bread crumbs in and blended it.

“They were really nice and I’m really pleased.”

She added: “People are more willing now to try different things and not eat meat at every meal.”

Mrs Richardson, who previously lived in Glasgow and London, said: “I always wanted to live by the coast. I’ve definitely found my forever home here.

“I had a café in Kettering before and one of my customers knew I wanted to move to the coast, and said the café came up in Bacton.

“I visited and fell in love in March and moved here in May.

“It’s previously been a gourmet burger shack and Café Bacton.”

And the business owner described her first few months trading as “absolutely lovely” and said: “It’s been steady enough.

“It’s not like a beach café where you’re serving coffees and ice creams flat out, but I do events.

“I have a pop-up bakery with a local baker and I had a games night with tapas style food.

“People brought their own drink and played games like chess.

“It just promotes me a bit more - I want to be a community café, and it’s been really lovely.

“People end up talking to each other and I’ve met so many interesting people.”

The café serves a range of homemade vegan and vegetarian dishes, from vegan and gluten-free cupcakes, to popular vegan soups, quiches, cooked breakfasts and even cheese on toast.

“My criteria is, the food’s got to be as nice as if it wasn’t vegan or vegetarian,” Mrs Richardson said.

“I don’t stock much ready-made stuff, or meat replacements.

“I just feel if I’m not going to eat meat, I’m not going to eat it.

“I just wanted to do a different kind of offering.”

