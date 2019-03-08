Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:29 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 10 September 2019

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Free bacon rolls will be on the menu when a highly anticipated coffee shop opens its doors for the first time.

As well as a Costa Coffee, there is also a Co-op filling station and food store at the site in Necton. Picture: CO-OPAs well as a Costa Coffee, there is also a Co-op filling station and food store at the site in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Staff at the new drive-thru Costa Coffee in Necton will be handing them out to their first 100 customers.

Located on Rudge Way, the store aims to provide the "perfect hub" for caffeine enthusiasts to pick up their favourite beverages.

Store manager, Jasmine Hall, said: "The baristas have been busy perfecting their handcrafted coffee skills ready for customers to enjoy.

"We have the advantage that all the team members are from the local Necton and Swaffham area, as this creates a real community feel to the store."

As well as a Costa Coffee, there is also a Co-op filling station and food store at the site in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Fourteen new job roles have been created at the drive-thru facility, which is based on the multi-million redevelopment site on previously disused land.

Back in June this year, the Co op's new petrol filling station and food store also opened at the same location beside the A47 on the corner with Tuns Road. Its opening created an additional 25 jobs.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Hall added: "We can't wait to be an active part of the local community getting involved in events, utilising the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising."

As well as a Costa Coffee, there is also a Co-op filling station and food store at the site in Necton. Picture: CO-OPAs well as a Costa Coffee, there is also a Co-op filling station and food store at the site in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

The branch's area manager, Abbie Hargrave, said they were "delighted" to be opening.

"Our new team members have been working hard to get the store ready for the big launch," she added.

"We have a fantastic opening day planned for customers, with an amazing opportunity for the first 100 customers to get a free bacon roll. There will be free balloons and activity packs to keep the children entertained, so parents can sit back, relax and enjoy our signature coffees."

As well as hot and cold drinks, food will also be served including toasted paninis, salads, and sweet treats such as glazed apple tarts and cheesecake.

The official opening takes place on Wednesday, September 11 at 7am.

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee operates more than 2,600 coffee shops in the UK.

Its registered charity, The Costa Foundation, helps to improve the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access safe, quality education.

