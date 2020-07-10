Search

Advanced search

Clothing store bucks virus trend by doubling in size

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 10 July 2020

Amir Sadh outside the new Back2Back store in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Amir Sadh outside the new Back2Back store in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

A high street business is bucking the lockdown trend and moving to larger premises while other businesses are shutting stores.

Back2Back in Norwich’s Castle Quarter has moved to a bigger premises during lockdown, reopening with a store double the size of its previous site.

Owner Amir Sadh said that he “had to take the plunge” and “be bold” at a time where other businesses are shying away from making risky business decisions.

The store has now moved around the corner from its previous home, and is now beside Vision Express on the second level of the mall.

MORE: Tattoo parlours anger at being ‘overlooked’ and told to stay closed

He said: “I’m both nervous and confident. I’m nervous because obviously we don’t know how this is going to go and people may decide to keep buying online.

You may also want to watch:

“At the same time I need to have faith in my customers, and I know I have a really loyal following. All the bars and restaurants are reopening and I know that my client base – which is younger people – love an excuse to go out and buy something new.”

Mr Sadh has been running clothes shops since 1979.

He said: “I think the reason my business have done well is because we sell brands and items that you can’t really get anywhere else.

“I was thinking about it during lockdown and I just thought that now was the time to do something bold and take the plunge. It might be a bit subdued at the moment but we know it will get to normal – hopefully soon.”

Brands Mr Sadh stocks includes Hoodrich, Money Clothing and King Apparel.

Mr Sadh added: “I think I might need to hire another person. Currently it’s just me and another person working in the shop but I might need to hire someone else to help out at weekends. We’ve only been open here for a week so we’ll see how it goes.”

Mr Sadh’s news comes after a tumultuous time for the high street, which has seen John Lewis and Boots announcing store closures and job losses in recent days.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘May we have our village back?’: fears over expansion of maltings

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Developer bids to slash the number of affordable homes on 216-house estate

A concept drawing of the 'central square' on the Treetops development, to be built on either side of Swanton Road in Dereham's north-east. Image: Planning and Access Statement/Node

Popular city music pub ‘cannot open’

The Brickmakers in Norwich has remained shut as the landlords don't believe it is viable as just a pub without like music Picture: Archant

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Gareth Gates is set to perform in Norfolk

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates is set to perform in Norfolk this summer Picture: Supplied