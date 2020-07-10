Clothing store bucks virus trend by doubling in size

A high street business is bucking the lockdown trend and moving to larger premises while other businesses are shutting stores.

Back2Back in Norwich’s Castle Quarter has moved to a bigger premises during lockdown, reopening with a store double the size of its previous site.

Owner Amir Sadh said that he “had to take the plunge” and “be bold” at a time where other businesses are shying away from making risky business decisions.

The store has now moved around the corner from its previous home, and is now beside Vision Express on the second level of the mall.

He said: “I’m both nervous and confident. I’m nervous because obviously we don’t know how this is going to go and people may decide to keep buying online.

“At the same time I need to have faith in my customers, and I know I have a really loyal following. All the bars and restaurants are reopening and I know that my client base – which is younger people – love an excuse to go out and buy something new.”

Mr Sadh has been running clothes shops since 1979.

He said: “I think the reason my business have done well is because we sell brands and items that you can’t really get anywhere else.

“I was thinking about it during lockdown and I just thought that now was the time to do something bold and take the plunge. It might be a bit subdued at the moment but we know it will get to normal – hopefully soon.”

Brands Mr Sadh stocks includes Hoodrich, Money Clothing and King Apparel.

Mr Sadh added: “I think I might need to hire another person. Currently it’s just me and another person working in the shop but I might need to hire someone else to help out at weekends. We’ve only been open here for a week so we’ll see how it goes.”

Mr Sadh’s news comes after a tumultuous time for the high street, which has seen John Lewis and Boots announcing store closures and job losses in recent days.