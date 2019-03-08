Why is this aeroplane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24 FlightRadar24

A British Airways flight has raised questions after it was spotted circling around Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The holiday provider does not usually fly into or out of the Norfolk airport.

The Embraer plane took off from London City Airport at 10.32 am and was in the airspace above Norwich by 11.02am.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Commuters set to pay hundreds more as rail fares rise



It then did four loops over the city centre, going from Little Plumstead then west over to Easton.

This journey took around 50 minutes before landing.

At 12.55pm the flight then took off again, travelling back to London for an arrival time of 1.32pm.

BA have since confirmed that this was a training flight, one of a number recorded in Norfolk in recent weeks.

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 flight was seen circling Norwich back in January, flying over Kent before doing loops around the city.

It then through back to London Gatwick airport.