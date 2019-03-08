Search

PUBLISHED: 15:15 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 14 August 2019

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

FlightRadar24

A British Airways flight has raised questions after it was spotted circling around Norwich.

The holiday provider does not usually fly into or out of the Norfolk airport.

The Embraer plane took off from London City Airport at 10.32 am and was in the airspace above Norwich by 11.02am.

It then did four loops over the city centre, going from Little Plumstead then west over to Easton.

This journey took around 50 minutes before landing.

At 12.55pm the flight then took off again, travelling back to London for an arrival time of 1.32pm.

BA have since confirmed that this was a training flight, one of a number recorded in Norfolk in recent weeks.

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 flight was seen circling Norwich back in January, flying over Kent before doing loops around the city.

It then through back to London Gatwick airport.

