B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M Archant

Bargain chain store B&M has announced it is opening a new store in Thetford.

The store is due to open for the first time at 9am on Friday, July 19, on the Breckland Retail Park.

The store will create 60 new jobs.

A spokesman from B&M said: "We're feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few months."

B&M already has stores in Norwich's Riverside retail park, as well as in Hellesdon. It also has stores in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Beccles and King's Lynn.

This is the second bargain store to announce its opening on the Breckland Retail Park.

Home Bargains announced at the start if this month it was also opening on the site in July.