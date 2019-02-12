Poll

Norfolk attractions awarded VisitEngland accolades for offering ‘outstanding experiences’

Four Norfolk attractions have been recognised by a national tourism board for providing excellent visitor experiences.

The locations - in Aylsham, Fakenham, Norwich, and Thetford - have been awarded VisitEngland accolades, to recognise the “outstanding experiences” they offer.

The tourism organisation announced the 76 winners of its 2018 accoladed on Tuesday, February 12, and the four Norfolk award-winners were:

• Redwings Aylsham Visitor Centre, Aylsham - welcome;

• RSPB Lakenheath Fen, Lakenheath - welcome;

• RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve, Norwich - welcome;

• And Creake Abbey, Fakenham - food and drink.

Director of VisitEngland, Andrew Stokes, said: “England is home to world-class attractions right across the country, welcoming visitors throughout the year and offering experiences of the highest quality including excellent food and drink and outstanding customer service. It is also really fantastic to see these accolades recognising the work of those employees, managers and owners who make sure that all who pass through their doors have a truly memorable experience.”

