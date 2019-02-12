Search

Norfolk attractions awarded VisitEngland accolades for offering ‘outstanding experiences’

PUBLISHED: 11:58 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 13 February 2019

This year the settlement at the RSPB Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds. Picture: Contributed

This year the settlement at the RSPB Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Four Norfolk attractions have been recognised by a national tourism board for providing excellent visitor experiences.

The locations - in Aylsham, Fakenham, Norwich, and Thetford - have been awarded VisitEngland accolades, to recognise the “outstanding experiences” they offer.

The tourism organisation announced the 76 winners of its 2018 accoladed on Tuesday, February 12, and the four Norfolk award-winners were:

• Redwings Aylsham Visitor Centre, Aylsham - welcome;

• RSPB Lakenheath Fen, Lakenheath - welcome;

Cookie is celebrating his 21st birthday at Redwings AylshamCookie is celebrating his 21st birthday at Redwings Aylsham

• RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve, Norwich - welcome;

• And Creake Abbey, Fakenham - food and drink.

Director of VisitEngland, Andrew Stokes, said: “England is home to world-class attractions right across the country, welcoming visitors throughout the year and offering experiences of the highest quality including excellent food and drink and outstanding customer service. It is also really fantastic to see these accolades recognising the work of those employees, managers and owners who make sure that all who pass through their doors have a truly memorable experience.”

RSPB member Steve Wells from Thetford photographed this migrating osprey at Lakenheath Fen nature reserve.RSPB member Steve Wells from Thetford photographed this migrating osprey at Lakenheath Fen nature reserve.

FORGOTTEN, NORTH CREAKE ABBEYFORGOTTEN, NORTH CREAKE ABBEY

Sunset over wetlands; RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve; Norfolk; OctoberSunset over wetlands; RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve; Norfolk; October

Meet some of the residents at Redwings Ckadecott and Redwings Aylsham. Picture: RedwingsMeet some of the residents at Redwings Ckadecott and Redwings Aylsham. Picture: Redwings

Common Crane, Grus grus, confirmed breeding of at least one pair at Lakenheath Fen RSPB reserve. Suffolk, England. 17th May, 2007. Possibly for the first time in 400 years. Picture: ANDY HAYCommon Crane, Grus grus, confirmed breeding of at least one pair at Lakenheath Fen RSPB reserve. Suffolk, England. 17th May, 2007. Possibly for the first time in 400 years. Picture: ANDY HAY

North Creake AbbeyNorth Creake Abbey

