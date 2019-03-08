Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019
WATCH: The awkward moment a woman interrupts TV licence protesters in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:18 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 21 June 2019

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

Archant

A woman interrupted a group of protesters as they campaigned for free TV licences outside The Forum in Norwich.

Protesting against BBC decision to cut TV licenses for over 75's Photo: Brittany CreaseyProtesting against BBC decision to cut TV licenses for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

More than a dozen protesters stood outside the BBC Look East headquarters on Friday (June 21).

The demonstration was held after the BBC announced it would be scrapping the free TV licences offered to over 75s.

During the protest, one woman attempted to interrupt demonstrators as they chanted: "Give us back our free TV". She said: "The radio is free, you don't need to pay for the radio."

Protesting against BBC decision to cut TV licenses for over 75's Photo: Brittany CreaseyProtesting against BBC decision to cut TV licenses for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

The protesters were momentarily silenced by the woman before replying: "That's not the point. It's individual choice, we want to watch TV."

Four years ago the government told the BBC to take over the cost of providing free licences, which amounted to £745m.

Continuing to provide free licences for the over-75s would result in "unprecedented closures", according to the BBC, and would see it lose a fifth of its budget by 2021.

The TV licence changes are due to take effect from June 2020.

