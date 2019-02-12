Have you tried the new award winning, flu busting cider?

Making the new varieties of cider which won an award. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Two new tipples ‘ice cider’ and ‘spicy fire cider vinegar’ made by the Harleston Cider Co have just scooped an award.

The award won by the Harleston Cider Company at the South Norfolk Council business awards. Pic: submitted. The award won by the Harleston Cider Company at the South Norfolk Council business awards. Pic: submitted.

New varieties of cider made from locally grown apples won a new award for the Harleston Cider Co.

It scooped the award for Innovation in Agriculture, Food and Drink presented at Dunston Hall as part of South Norfolk Council’s inaugural business awards recently.

HCC was founded in 2010, initially making cider in a garage then fully commercialised its operations with the move to an industrial unit in 2016. The company has four staff and makes the majority of its cider at the Forge Business Centre in Palgrave, south of Diss.

Cider maker Ruth Comer said ice cider is a sweet, rich, syrupy dessert cider that pairs perfectly with cheese and apple desserts and makes a great cocktail when mixed with Prosecco. In contrast, the fire cider is a spicy aromatic vinegar that is good on salads mixed with olive oil, splashing in soups, sprinkling on steamed vegetables or taken as a tonic to ward off winter chills.