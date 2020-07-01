Why Avon’s ‘not calling’: Firm suffers cyber attack leaving customers fuming

Avon's glossy image may have been tarnished after they left customers fuming over failed deliveries following a cyber attack. Pic: Avon

Customers of Avon, one of the oldest cosmetic firms with dozens of reps in Norfolk, are demanding action over held-up orders.

Avon has been the subject of a cyber attack but customers are demanding to know where their paid for orders are as a result. Pic: Avon Avon has been the subject of a cyber attack but customers are demanding to know where their paid for orders are as a result. Pic: Avon

Avon, which became renowned in the 1970s for its famous slogan ‘Ding, Dong, Avon calling’ recently admitted it had “experienced a cyber incident” causing system failures. The firm stated the problem was so bad it had to bring in forensic advisors and law enforcement.

As a result its website went down for weeks, its contact centre closed and the firm was unable to respond to customer emails.

Meanwhile people who have ordered and paid for products are demanding to know what’s happening with items not delivered and no word from Avon on refunds. Its website has now returned but with no message to customers awaiting orders and no apology.

Instead Avon tweeted “we’re back” and offered a 10pc discount on new items purchased.

One customer tweeted: “Avon owe me money for faulty items returned, I have emailed (deleted), tweeted (ignored) and tried to call to no avail. This really is poor customer service.” Another added: “I’m absolutely fuming with @AvonUK as it’s been nearly a month since they were meant to refund me for two undelivered items.”

Avon issued a statement saying: “Avon has experienced a cyber incident that has interrupted some of its systems and partially affected operations. In response, we immediately launched an investigation, engaged third party forensic advisors and alerted law enforcement.

“Our teams are working around the clock alongside the world-class technical experts to re-establish our affected systems.

“We are planning to restart some of our critical systems in impacted markets throughout the course of the next week, resuming operations thereafter.”

Avon started in the 1880s in the US with a travelling salesman but has grown with more than six million representatives world-wide.