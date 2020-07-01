Search

Advanced search

Why Avon’s ‘not calling’: Firm suffers cyber attack leaving customers fuming

PUBLISHED: 15:14 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 01 July 2020

Avon's glossy image may have been tarnished after they left customers fuming over failed deliveries following a cyber attack. Pic: Avon

Avon's glossy image may have been tarnished after they left customers fuming over failed deliveries following a cyber attack. Pic: Avon

Customers of Avon, one of the oldest cosmetic firms with dozens of reps in Norfolk, are demanding action over held-up orders.

Avon has been the subject of a cyber attack but customers are demanding to know where their paid for orders are as a result. Pic: AvonAvon has been the subject of a cyber attack but customers are demanding to know where their paid for orders are as a result. Pic: Avon

Avon, which became renowned in the 1970s for its famous slogan ‘Ding, Dong, Avon calling’ recently admitted it had “experienced a cyber incident” causing system failures. The firm stated the problem was so bad it had to bring in forensic advisors and law enforcement.

As a result its website went down for weeks, its contact centre closed and the firm was unable to respond to customer emails.

Meanwhile people who have ordered and paid for products are demanding to know what’s happening with items not delivered and no word from Avon on refunds. Its website has now returned but with no message to customers awaiting orders and no apology.

MORE: Baguette chain could cut up to 5,000 jobs

Instead Avon tweeted “we’re back” and offered a 10pc discount on new items purchased.

One customer tweeted: “Avon owe me money for faulty items returned, I have emailed (deleted), tweeted (ignored) and tried to call to no avail. This really is poor customer service.” Another added: “I’m absolutely fuming with @AvonUK as it’s been nearly a month since they were meant to refund me for two undelivered items.”

You may also want to watch:

Avon issued a statement saying: “Avon has experienced a cyber incident that has interrupted some of its systems and partially affected operations. In response, we immediately launched an investigation, engaged third party forensic advisors and alerted law enforcement.

“Our teams are working around the clock alongside the world-class technical experts to re-establish our affected systems.

“We are planning to restart some of our critical systems in impacted markets throughout the course of the next week, resuming operations thereafter.”

Avon started in the 1880s in the US with a travelling salesman but has grown with more than six million representatives world-wide.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs

It is understood that the Norwich Theatre Royal will cut 113 jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL