Search

Advanced search

Antique shop ‘on a mission’ after coronavirus saw sales go to pot

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 September 2020

Avocet Antiques shop, in Heydon village, is attempting to get used to life after lockdown and adjusting to “the new normal” of running a Covid-secure shop. Picture: Avocet Antiques

Avocet Antiques shop, in Heydon village, is attempting to get used to life after lockdown and adjusting to “the new normal” of running a Covid-secure shop. Picture: Avocet Antiques

Archant

Owners of an antique shop in a historic village has spoken of a “challenging” first year of trading due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai-style prawns being cooked by The Urban Eatery Picture: ContributedThai-style prawns being cooked by The Urban Eatery Picture: Contributed

Avocet Antiques shop, in Heydon village, is attempting to get used to life after lockdown and adjusting to “the new normal” of running a Covid-secure shop.

The antique shop – located in barns that were converted for business use just over a year ago – has been open since the government allowed small business to trade on June 15.

Since then, owners Phil and Bonnie Royle, have worked hard to make the small unit as safe as possible for customers.

Fastidious cleaning, plenty of fresh air, hand sanitiser, a socially distanced and a fully contactless point of sale are all part of Avocet Antiques’ plan to make people feel safe.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s not been easy, but we have made the changes and are on a mission to make people feel as safe as possible,” says owner Phil Royle.

“We are taking this extremely seriously and we want our customers to know they are as safe as can be in our clean, airy shopping environment, so they can relax, enjoy looking at our wonderful furniture and interior inspiration items, and give themselves a well-earned antique treat.

“We opened a year ago and have worked so hard to establish a reputation for affordable, quality antique furniture and interiors, through a long winter and then came out of that into a lovely, successful early spring, only to be faced with the challenges of the Coronavirus.”

The pandemic meant that the business was unable to open or trade for three months, but received support from the community in the village.

Mr Royle said: “Without the support of the local and wider community for our business and the other brands here in Heydon, we will struggle to stay afloat.

“Of course, there are more pressing and worrying issues, but we care about what we do and people seem to like it. So we would love to think they would support us in these tough times.”

-Avocet Antiques is open in Heydon every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cafe and restaurant in wildlife haven up for rent

Waterside Cafe and Restaurant is available to rent. Pic: Waterside cafe

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Probe closed after woman lured from car and attacked by men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Child sex abuse victims saw lockdown ‘setback’ as face-to-face therapy postponed

There are fears children receiving therapy before lockdown have been 'set back' by the pandemic, with charity Fresh Start New Beginnings hiring new case workers to deal with the 'waiting list' of referrals. Photo: Getty Images