Aviva launches “industry first” with new subscription-style insurance policy

Aviva's Surrey House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Aviva, the UK’s largest insurer and a major Norfolk employer, is launching an industry first with a subscription-style insurance policy.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The product is designed to level the playing field for existing customers and new, so that the former are not paying more.

Aviva, which has a major base in Norwich’s Surrey Street, says the product will also give customers more control over their policies.

AvivaPlus provides flexible insurance cover with monthly payments with no APR, and comes with a renewal price guarantee for home and car insurance.

Aviva’s UK Insurance CEO, Andy Briggs, said: “This is a reinvention of insurance, which has been developed and tested with customers’ needs at the centre.

“Importantly, AvivaPlus addresses price disparity, regarded by an overwhelming majority of customers as one of the most unfair practises of the insurance industry.”

Blair Turnbull, managing director of Aviva Uk digital, said: “This is just the beginning. AvivaPlus is leading the way to help rebuild consumer trust and confidence.”