Shake up at Aviva general insurance as managing director steps down

PUBLISHED: 17:40 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 25 September 2019

Aviva has a base in Norwich's Surrey Street. Pic: Archant

Aviva has a base in Norwich's Surrey Street. Pic: Archant

Aviva has revealed it is restructuring management of its general insurance business, with its managing director set to leave.

The news comes following the announcement in June that Aviva's life and general insurance business will be managed separately.

Managing director of general insurance, Rob Townend, will be stepping down after more than 23 years in the position.

The announcement was made today by Colm Holmes, chief executive of global general insurance at Aviva.

He said: "I would like to personally thank Rob Townend for the contribution he has made to Aviva over many years. His skill and experience have helped transform our general insurance business and his tireless campaigning on personal injury reform, to address the compensation culture, has even helped change the law in the UK. Rob and I will continue to work closely together over the next few months and I wish him all the best for the future."

Other changes at the business will see Phil Bayles take on the role of chief distribution officer, which includes brokers and strategic partners.

Gareth Hemming takes on the role of managing director of personal lines, subject to regulatory approval.

Patrick Tiernan becomes managing director of commercial lines, which brings together global corporate and specialty, and SME businesses.

Owen Morris takes on the role of chief underwriting and data officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Blair Turnbull will become chief digital officer and Andrew Morrish continues as UK GI claims director.

Aviva has a major site in Norwich's Surrey Street.

