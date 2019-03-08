Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘Residential investment’ as two HMOs come up for auction

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 March 2019

The House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Google Images

The House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A block of 27 apartments, located in a prime position on a popular seafront, is set to be auctioned off next month.

The House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is being sold by auction on April 10 with a minimum guide price of £250,000 to £275,000 (plus fees) on a leasehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a “residential investment.”

According to the property description from the auctioneers – ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich – it states: “A block of 27 apartments located on the seafront at Great Yarmouth with a potential gross income of £106,000 per year (pa) when fully let.

“Located almost opposite the Britannia Pier, this 27-bed house of multiple occupation has been divided into apartments, most with self contained facilities.”

Based at 69-70 Marine Parade, the property is described by the auctioneers as consisting of shared hallways, ground, first, second and third floor studio and one

bedroom units most with self contained facilities, some shared toilets and shower facilities.

Listing the tenancy details, the autioneers said: “The current tenants include many long standing occupants.

“Recent lets are signed up on six months assured shorthold tenancies.

“Current rents range from £75-£100 each.

“Tenants are liable for electricity bills and council tax.”

The lease details state: “The property is held on the remainder of a 125-year commercial lease, which commenced on April 1, 2005.”

The property auction takes place at 11am on April 10.

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/95482 for further details.

■ At the same auction next month, an 11-bed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) at 12 Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth is also being sold as a “residential investment.”

Described as a “substantial bay fronted building,” which used to be a guest house, it has “for many years” - according to the auctioneers - “operated as a licenced HMO.”

It has a minimum guide price of £190,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, and is “well located between the town centre and seafront,”

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/95934 for further details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

New look pub re-opens after £140,000 makeover

The Albion pub in Cromer has re-opened after a makeover. Steve and Zena Pye with mayor David Pritchard. Pictures: Victoria Pertusa

Man to face trial after person died falling from back of a vehicle

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

Public toilets in ‘appalling state’ will not get council refurbishment funding

The public toilets on Second Avenue in Caister are in an

Motorist arrested after being ‘boxed in’ by police in Norfolk

Police boxed in motorist who was arrested for numerous offences. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man to face trial after person died falling from back of a vehicle

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

MasterChef finalist opening Italian restaurant in Norwich

Spiced ricotta tortelloni Credit: Benoli

High-end rental market booming in Norwich

The beautiful Nadler House with three apartments after the conversion work. Pic:Haakon Dewing.

Hunt continues to trace man who punched girl, 16, in face in car park assault

Lowestoft central railway station on Denmark Road, Station Square. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists