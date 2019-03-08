‘Prominent commercial building with potential’ set for auction

A large retail premises, which formed part of a hotel and was most recently a careers guidance centre, is due to be auctioned off next month.

The Imperial House building in Lowestoft, which up until the end of last year used to house the Mygo Centre, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is being sold by auction on April 10 with a minimum guide price of £90,000 + VAT (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a “prominent town centre commercial building with potential.”

According to the property description from the auctioneers – ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich – it states: “It was until recently let to Suffolk County Council as an employment advice centre and is now to be sold with vacant possession.”

The Mygo Centre, in Bevan Street East, opened in 2016 and supported thousands of young people trying to find work.

Administered by Suffolk County Council, the centre closed in December after funding expired.

Described by the auctioneers as a “large property,” consisting of a ground floor retail area together with first and second floor office and ancillary space, the building has an area of 191.9sq m.

“The property is in good decorative order and is not listed, however lies within a conservation area,” the auction house website states.

“The property has had a number of uses over the years including a hotel, hairdressers, beauty salon and gift shop.

“It lends itself to a number of potential uses including residential on the upper floors subject to the necessary consents.”

In the 1960s, the building was known as The Imperial Hotel and Backs Bar.

From the 1970s onwards the former hotel was divided into a number of small units and has had a range of uses – including various fast food chains, shops and businesses – with just the Imperial House property being auctioned off as the the other businesses remain.

With a large forecourt to the front and off-road parking space to the back of the Imperial House building, the property auction takes place at 11am on April 10.

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/95378 for further details.