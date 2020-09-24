Buy a former bank for sale for £300,000

The former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Brown & Co. Archant

A historic building formerly used as a Barclays bank in a Norfolk town is coming under the auction hammer.

The building, 13, Bridge Street, Downham Market, was built in 1903 and still has original features such as cornicing, ceiling roses, sash windows and double mahogany front doors. It closed as a bank last year amid a swathe of Barclays cuts and still has structures inside reminding you of its former use such as a gated strong room.

It was previously for sale for £375,000 but is now coming up in the next online sale with Auction House on October 21.

The period property could be ideal, states the auctioneers, subject to planning, for converting into a mixed use with offices and residential. “This former bank offers various re-development possibilities and would be ideal for an investor/developer.”

Inside there’s the former banking hall, three offices, a staff room, store areas and the former safe, with outside, a car park for seven-eight cars.