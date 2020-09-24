Search

Advanced search

Buy a former bank for sale for £300,000

PUBLISHED: 10:06 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 24 September 2020

The former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Brown & Co.

The former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Brown & Co.

Archant

A historic building formerly used as a Barclays bank in a Norfolk town is coming under the auction hammer.

The former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Auction HouseThe former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House

The building, 13, Bridge Street, Downham Market, was built in 1903 and still has original features such as cornicing, ceiling roses, sash windows and double mahogany front doors. It closed as a bank last year amid a swathe of Barclays cuts and still has structures inside reminding you of its former use such as a gated strong room.

MORE: Music firm gives away five pianos as former boss steps down after 50 years

The former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Auction HouseThe former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House

It was previously for sale for £375,000 but is now coming up in the next online sale with Auction House on October 21.

The period property could be ideal, states the auctioneers, subject to planning, for converting into a mixed use with offices and residential. “This former bank offers various re-development possibilities and would be ideal for an investor/developer.”

Inside there’s the former banking hall, three offices, a staff room, store areas and the former safe, with outside, a car park for seven-eight cars.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s been awful’: Builder abandoned couple’s £70,000 extension with no doors

Builder Rowan Parker and the Cranes' £70,000 extension at Long Stratton which was left boarded up. Photo: Facebook/Rosetta Crane

Huge pay-offs for departing council bosses revealed - including £388,000 exit package

North Norfolk District Council paid £388,000 in an exit package after a management restructure. Nick Baker (l) left after his joint role with Steve Blatch (r) was scrapped. Picture: Archant

Why are FC Barcelona trying to sign Max Aarons on loan rather than permanently?

Max Aarons has been the subject of interest from Barcelona. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Buy a former bank for sale for £300,000

The former Barclays bank in Downham Market is for sale at auction. Pic: Brown & Co.

Why was Cromer Pier lit up in green?

Cromer Pier is being lit up green in the evenings to mark Recycling Week. Picture: Supplied by North Norfolk District Council