Work to double parking spaces at train station gets under way

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 13 August 2020

Work to double the number of car parking spaces at Attleborough railway station is under way. Picture: Archant

A £500,000 project to improve a train station’s parking facilities has begun.

Greater Anglia is doubling the existing number of spaces at Attleborough railway station, as well as creating designated areas for motorcycles and bicycles.

In all there will be 86 car parking spaces - five of which will be accessible - alongside five motorbike spaces and 20 bike spaces.

Provision for electric car charging, CCTV and new LED lighting is also being installed as part of the work, which is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

Having fallen into disrepair, the station house itself was restored last year courtesy of a £177,000 investment from the rail operator and a £110,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust.

The building had previously been used as a veterinary practice, but was eventually deemed unsafe due to roof leaks that threatened to bring down the ceilings and, in 2013, had to be closed.

