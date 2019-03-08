'Some girls want to be a princess, I wanted to make the world better' says CEO

Norfolk accountant Heidi Fisher winning the national award. Pic: contributed

A Norfolk accountant who spent a month in Thailand helping women who had suffered domestic abuse has triumphed over hundreds to win a national award for her "impact on the people and the planet".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heidi with her own children, Elisha and Lewis. Pic: contributed Heidi with her own children, Elisha and Lewis. Pic: contributed

Heidi Fisher, from Attleborough, has been declared a mumpreneur for running a sustainable business as well as juggling motherhood.

Heidi, who spearheads Make An Impact which helps other businesses to succeed, is a mum-of-two and has worked in Thailand for the Wildflower Home, a lifeline to women and children who have survived domestic violence.

She's also written a book on social enterprises available on Amazon.

Heidi Fisher, who has just won a national award for her social enterprise business. Pic: contributed Heidi Fisher, who has just won a national award for her social enterprise business. Pic: contributed

MORE: For sale: Historic pub - comes with own ghost

The 44-year-old said: "Some girls grow up wanting to be a princess. I grew up wanting to help make the world a better place."

She was named the winner of the Mpower National Business Award, which celebrate women across the UK who juggle business with family life, in the social impact category at an event recently in Birmingham.

Heidi Fisher, while in Thailand. Pic: contributed Heidi Fisher, while in Thailand. Pic: contributed

"I am passionate about creating a legacy for my children and my big vision is to create a world where all businesses are social enterprises with a positive impact on people and the planet."

The UK's 100,000 social enterprises are worth £60bn to the economy and employ more than two million people. Awards creator Nicola Huelin, multi award-winning business coach, author of The Invisible Revolution and mum to four children. said: "Every woman who takes courageous steps to live life on her terms, no matter what shape that takes - homemaker, career-committer or business-builder - is by definition a winner.

"These awards are part of celebrating those who combine building a successful business with being the primary caregiver - something to be recognised and celebrated both here in the UK and around the world."

Heidi originally trained as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers before launching specialist social enterprise accounting firm, Harris Accountancy Services. She discovered her true passion was helping to measure impact rather than only counting cash and has worked with more than 2,100 social enterprises and charities in the past 20 years.

The accolade comes after she was also named one of the 100 most influential and inspiring women in UK social enterprise in 2017 by NatWest's WISE100 list.

You may also want to watch: