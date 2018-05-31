Coronavirus: Town rallies around elderly, vulnerable and those in isolation
PUBLISHED: 06:50 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:50 18 March 2020
A community has come out in force to offer support for those forced into isolation by the potential spread of coronavirus.
Businesses, residents and councillors across Attleborough have extended a helping hand to the increasing number of people having to remain at home as government restrictions tighten.
On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson said everyone in the UK should avoid “non-essential” contact, advising people to work from home and keep away from pubs and clubs.
Those over the age of 70, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions are set to be told within the coming day they must stay at home for 12 weeks.
But a number of Attleborough firms - determined to look out for the town’s most vulnerable - have sprung into action to offer free delivery of their products.
Others are simply offering help in any way they can to those in self-isolation.
The Bakery and Tony Perkins Butchers, both based on Church Street, have pledged to work together in the coming weeks and use their resources as efficiently as possible.
Tim Cobb, owner of The Bakery, said: “If businesses are delivering to the same places, it makes sense to share our plans with each other.
“This is all about putting something back into the community and thanking them for helping us over the years.
“There are elderly people absolutely terrified of coming outside, so this is something we need to do.”
Mr Perkins added: “I’ve been offering a delivery service to more vulnerable people for a number of years, so it makes sense to upgrade the system by combining efforts with others in the town.
“We’ve been knocked quite a bit over the last couple of years with parking problems and roadworks, but we are a hardcore bunch of traders and we keep bouncing back.
“I’m sure, with a little bit of joined-up thinking, we can make this work.”
Meanwhile, town councillors Taila Taylor and Lucan Grave are among the dozens of people delivering help forms to those who are isolating or in the ‘at-risk’ categories.
Forms feature the name, location and contact details of someone willing to provide services including shopping, posting mail or picking up urgent supplies.
Among the Attleborough businesses offering services are:
• The Bakery - free delivery
• Rys Bar and Grill - free delivery of reasonably priced hot meals to those in isolation
• Taylors Petfoods - free delivery
• Susan’s Work Basket - free delivery to Attleborough and East Harling
• The London Tavern - taking donations of supplies and distributing to those in need
• Tony Perkins Butchers - extending delivery service to those in isolation
• Aldridge Crafts and Gifts - delivering locally
• Cranks Bicycles - collection and delivery of bikes needing repairs
• Nuts ‘n’ Bolts - free delivery to those in isolation
• Angel Cakes Tearoom (New Buckenham) - free delivery 11.30am - 1.30pm
• TM Burrows Greengrocers - home delivery in Attleborough and Wymondham area
• Myhills - free delivery
• Connaught Coffee House - offering help in any way they can
• Mrs Beans - free delivery
• AW Myhill Euronics - free delivery