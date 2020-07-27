Search

Advanced search

‘We need you’ - shoppers urged to support high street during roadworks

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 July 2020

Attleborough businesses owners, including Tim Cobb, have urged shoppers to support the high street as roadworks continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Attleborough businesses owners, including Tim Cobb, have urged shoppers to support the high street as roadworks continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Traders have urged customers to support their high street as the next stage of long-running roadworks begins.

The third phase of £4.5m roadworks in Attleborough is set to continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe third phase of £4.5m roadworks in Attleborough is set to continue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Several roads in Attleborough town centre are set to close over a two-week period from August 3, as phase three of the £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project continues.

The current stage of the scheme, costing £850,000, got under way in February and was due to be finished by the summer, but was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase three plans include new paving, road surfacing and a lower 20mph speed limit, while pedestrian facilities are being improved with the widening of pavements.

Despite the revised timetable, the overall project is still due for completion this financial year.

Tim Cobb, owner of The Bakery in Attleborough, has called on shoppers to support the town during roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTim Cobb, owner of The Bakery in Attleborough, has called on shoppers to support the town during roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And as the work, which has shaken up the town for two years, resumes, traders have called on shoppers to show their support instead of flocking elsewhere.

Tim Cobb, who owns The Bakery on Church Street, said: “I’ve thought all along that this phase would be the worst for businesses because it will affect everybody, including up to Sainsbury’s and Lidl.

“As traders we have had to put up with this for the last two years, and with every phase we loose about 10pc to 15pc of our income.

You may also want to watch:

“The unfortunate reality is people do tend to go elsewhere, so all we can do is remind people we are here and open.”

Jane Aldridge, who runs nearby Aldridge Crafts, added: “Shoppers need to remember the town and its businesses are still going to be open.

“With the last round of roadworks I think people assumed it would be a nightmare coming into town and went elsewhere. We really need people to support us and carry on using our shops.

“Our main car park will still be open. You may have to take an alternative route, but that is the only difference.”

Jane Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Crafts in Attleborough, has called on shoppers to support the town during roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJane Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Crafts in Attleborough, has called on shoppers to support the town during roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another independent business owner, David Reger, of Nuts ‘n’ Bolts, said traders should look ahead with optimism to a new era for the town.

“What has been started must be finished and there’s not a lot anyone can do,” he added.

“The closures for road resurfacing are going to cause all sorts of problems but, once this round of work is finished, it will all be over.

“My take is that we will soon be able to celebrate the work being finished.”

David Reger, owner of Nuts n Bolts, says businesses should look ahead with optimism to the end of Attleborough's programme of roadworks. Picture: Thomas ChapmanDavid Reger, owner of Nuts n Bolts, says businesses should look ahead with optimism to the end of Attleborough's programme of roadworks. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Norfolk County Council has previously said diversion routes and businesses open as usual signs will be in place, and thanked people for their patience.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Six key issues to be considered as Norwich City return to the Championship

The Norwich players endured a miserable six weeks after the Premier League season rtesumed in June Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What has caused these mysterious crop circles?

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.