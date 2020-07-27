‘We need you’ - shoppers urged to support high street during roadworks
PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 July 2020
Traders have urged customers to support their high street as the next stage of long-running roadworks begins.
Several roads in Attleborough town centre are set to close over a two-week period from August 3, as phase three of the £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project continues.
The current stage of the scheme, costing £850,000, got under way in February and was due to be finished by the summer, but was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase three plans include new paving, road surfacing and a lower 20mph speed limit, while pedestrian facilities are being improved with the widening of pavements.
Despite the revised timetable, the overall project is still due for completion this financial year.
And as the work, which has shaken up the town for two years, resumes, traders have called on shoppers to show their support instead of flocking elsewhere.
Tim Cobb, who owns The Bakery on Church Street, said: “I’ve thought all along that this phase would be the worst for businesses because it will affect everybody, including up to Sainsbury’s and Lidl.
“As traders we have had to put up with this for the last two years, and with every phase we loose about 10pc to 15pc of our income.
“The unfortunate reality is people do tend to go elsewhere, so all we can do is remind people we are here and open.”
Jane Aldridge, who runs nearby Aldridge Crafts, added: “Shoppers need to remember the town and its businesses are still going to be open.
“With the last round of roadworks I think people assumed it would be a nightmare coming into town and went elsewhere. We really need people to support us and carry on using our shops.
“Our main car park will still be open. You may have to take an alternative route, but that is the only difference.”
Another independent business owner, David Reger, of Nuts ‘n’ Bolts, said traders should look ahead with optimism to a new era for the town.
“What has been started must be finished and there’s not a lot anyone can do,” he added.
“The closures for road resurfacing are going to cause all sorts of problems but, once this round of work is finished, it will all be over.
“My take is that we will soon be able to celebrate the work being finished.”
Norfolk County Council has previously said diversion routes and businesses open as usual signs will be in place, and thanked people for their patience.
