Search

Advanced search

Norfolk family appear alongside Deborah Meaden in BBC2 show

PUBLISHED: 12:27 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 30 December 2019

Wayne Taylor with his son and Deborah Meaden on the Christmas episode of Dragons' Den. Picture: Wayne Taylor

Wayne Taylor with his son and Deborah Meaden on the Christmas episode of Dragons' Den. Picture: Wayne Taylor

Wayne Taylor

A Norfolk family found themselves on BBC2 on Christmas Eve as they stacked shelves with business titan Deborah Meaden.

Wayne Taylor says that his Rehook bike tool is ideal for dropped chains, maintenance and when changing a tyre Picture: RehookWayne Taylor says that his Rehook bike tool is ideal for dropped chains, maintenance and when changing a tyre Picture: Rehook

Wayne Taylor and his family appeared on the Christmas special of Dragons' Den, in an episode which saw the Dragons catch up with entrepreneurs who had successfully pitched to their panel.

Mr Taylor appeared on the program just four months ago and received an investment offer from each of the dragons for his Rehook bike chain device - before choosing Ms Meaden.

MORE: Big Biz Quiz 2019: Our top stories from Primark to Norwich Airport

The Christmas special saw Mr Taylor with his wife Anna Taylor-Maughan and sons Hugo, 4, and Rupert, 2, launching his product in Halfords.

Mr Taylor said: "When you go on Dragons' Den you have expectations and hopes of what you might achieve, but you can't predict this. You just have to take every day a step at a time.

"It was less stressful to be back in front of the cameras this time - but a different sort of stress because we had my sons there and it was a fairly long day of filming."

You may also want to watch:

The episode was filmed in Bristol in late October.

Mr Taylor began working on his product, which reattaches bike chains to the body of the cycle, part-time and sold them direct to customers online.

Now the device will be sold across 350 Halfords stores, with around 20,000 of the products in storage at one time to be able to keep up with demand.

The Attleborough father went added: "My work/life balance has really changed. A spend a lot more time with my family now - I can do the school run and work when they're busy, and because I work on the business with my wife I spend a lot more time with her now."

Mr Taylor is now working on a new product, based on the feedback from the original Rehook device.

The product is expected to launch in March.

Having previously turned over around £80,000, Mr Taylor's end of year revenue for 2019/20 will be in the region of £140,000.

As well as launching in Halfords Mr Taylor is looking further afield, with conversations with US suppliers meaning Rehook could be sold in the States.

Most Read

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Fans may quit football because of VAR’ - Stark warning from Canaries’ Trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

Live like royalty in part of a Victorian mansion for £300,000

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

Most Read

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Fans may quit football because of VAR’ - Stark warning from Canaries’ Trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

Live like royalty in part of a Victorian mansion for £300,000

The town house in Blofield Hall, for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Barn could be turned into new community swimming pool

Redundant farm buildings at Stuston, near Diss, that could be turned into a swimming pool and fitness centre. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track prolific Scottish striker

Norwich City have been linked with Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland

Six things you might have missed from City’s hectic draw with Tottenham

Alex Tettey congratulates Mario Vrancic on City's opening goal against Tottenham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Which Norfolk pantomime was so funny it almost made me wet myself?

Gorleston Pavilion Jack and the Beanstalk - Matthew Siveter's ballet routine is truly hilarious
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists