Norfolk family appear alongside Deborah Meaden in BBC2 show

Wayne Taylor with his son and Deborah Meaden on the Christmas episode of Dragons' Den. Picture: Wayne Taylor Wayne Taylor

A Norfolk family found themselves on BBC2 on Christmas Eve as they stacked shelves with business titan Deborah Meaden.

Wayne Taylor says that his Rehook bike tool is ideal for dropped chains, maintenance and when changing a tyre Picture: Rehook Wayne Taylor says that his Rehook bike tool is ideal for dropped chains, maintenance and when changing a tyre Picture: Rehook

Wayne Taylor and his family appeared on the Christmas special of Dragons' Den, in an episode which saw the Dragons catch up with entrepreneurs who had successfully pitched to their panel.

Mr Taylor appeared on the program just four months ago and received an investment offer from each of the dragons for his Rehook bike chain device - before choosing Ms Meaden.

The Christmas special saw Mr Taylor with his wife Anna Taylor-Maughan and sons Hugo, 4, and Rupert, 2, launching his product in Halfords.

Mr Taylor said: "When you go on Dragons' Den you have expectations and hopes of what you might achieve, but you can't predict this. You just have to take every day a step at a time.

"It was less stressful to be back in front of the cameras this time - but a different sort of stress because we had my sons there and it was a fairly long day of filming."

The episode was filmed in Bristol in late October.

Mr Taylor began working on his product, which reattaches bike chains to the body of the cycle, part-time and sold them direct to customers online.

Now the device will be sold across 350 Halfords stores, with around 20,000 of the products in storage at one time to be able to keep up with demand.

The Attleborough father went added: "My work/life balance has really changed. A spend a lot more time with my family now - I can do the school run and work when they're busy, and because I work on the business with my wife I spend a lot more time with her now."

Mr Taylor is now working on a new product, based on the feedback from the original Rehook device.

The product is expected to launch in March.

Having previously turned over around £80,000, Mr Taylor's end of year revenue for 2019/20 will be in the region of £140,000.

As well as launching in Halfords Mr Taylor is looking further afield, with conversations with US suppliers meaning Rehook could be sold in the States.