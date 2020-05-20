Two more Starbucks stores reopen for seven days a week

More Starbucks stores in Norfolk have opened as the chain lifted the shutters on 150 more stores.

Now shops in Norwich city centre and Attleborough have reopened.

The store in Norwich’s Haymarket is now open from 8am to 4pm seven days a week.

The Starbucks on the A11 at Attleborough has also reopened from 7am to 7pm every day of the week.

Previously Starbucks announced that its shop in Lowestoft had reopened.

Alex Rayner, general manager for Starbucks UK, said last week:“We are proud to be back serving our communities with the phased reopening of our stores, starting with Drive-Thru and a handful of stores for takeaway only.

“Although our stores will look and feel a bit different with social distancing measures, plexi glass screens and upweighted cleaning procedures in place, the role coffee plays in creating connection and community hasn’t changed. Now, more than ever, having something familiar is incredibly important.”