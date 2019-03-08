Netflex: Meet the former soldier who has launched a home workout subscription service

Matt Philpot (inset) has launched a subscription-style home workout video series. Picture: ATP Fitness ATP Fitness

A former soldier has launched a home workout subscription service for his busiest clients.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Philpot has been running personal training and fitness class business ATP Fitness for 10 years, but realised many of his customers couldn't make regular sessions because of family commitments.

So the Taverham father-of-two decided to film some of his most popular workouts and launch a Netflix-style subscription service so people could follow along at home.

HOME:

Mr Philpot has spent around £2,000 filming the 30 minute workouts, ranging from full body workouts to legs, bums and tums blasters and kettle bell exercises.

He said: "A lot of people, and in my experience particularly mums, don't have time to leave the house for an hour and bob down to the gym. This way they can do something good for their bodies every day by getting their heart rate up without having to leave the house."

The videos are accessed online and can be streamed directly through a smart TV, or on mobile devices.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Philpot's training to become a personal fitness coach was part of his exit package from the army.

Having started as a trainer Mr Philpot began running classes, and now runs around 25 a week as well as employing two other coaches to teach yoga and pilates classes.

"We're going to be filming some yoga and meditation-style videos for the fitness channel as well. These should be live from around November," said Mr Philpot.

The videos are also specifically designed and edited along to music which is designed to help users keep in time with the exercises.

"We work to 32 count hit music because it gets your heart rate up and keeps everyone in time with the exercises," explained Mr Philpot. "I wanted to make sure we had this music on the video so you got the same experience of being in a class and it was an all-in-one where you didn't need to play your own music."

Mr Philpot is already seeing subscribers from as far afield as the United States, and would like to take the service international.

Having launched the service in June Mr Philpot already has more than a hundred subscribers, paying the monthly fee of £11.99 having had their first month for £1.

He added: "There's no contract, you can quit and come back to the service any time you want."