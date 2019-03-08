Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ask the Expert: Should I swap my investment strategy to higher risk for greater gain?

PUBLISHED: 13:03 22 April 2019

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Archant

This week, our reader wants to know whether they should change their investment strategy towards higher risk for potentially greater gain.

Carl Lamb of Almary Green responds.

Reader question:

My financial adviser has been talking to me about changing my investment strategy from using passive investments into active investments. He did explain the difference to me but on reflection I really don't understand.

Can you explain the difference please? I am cautious with my investments so am concerned that a more active investment strategy might leave me more at risk.

MORE: Ask the Expert: Does my employer still have to contribute to my pension when I've reached retirement age?



Almary Green response:

This is a complicated area so do go back to your adviser before giving the go-ahead.

With active investments, the content of the fund is generally run by a manager who will buy and sell the underlying investments in the fund with the aim to beat the performance of the market when measured against specific benchmarks.

The investment managers will carry out research and use their expertise

to make decisions in an attempt to deliver better returns – or at least limit potential losses.

The cost of this service is higher because of the intervention of the fund manager.

The content of a passive investment fund, on the other hand, simply aims to track a benchmark rather than outperform it.

The important point to make is that both active and passive investments can be aligned to your risk profile so there is no reason why a change of strategy will expose you to more risk.

I can't tell you which approach would be more suitable for you without finding out all about you and all aspects of your circumstances but do get a second opinion from an alternative adviser if you are still unsure about making a change.

Both strategies can be effective, depending on a number of factors.

MORE: Ask the Expert: How can I apply for tax relief if only one of us is working?



In fact, we will often adopt a strategy that uses both active and passive elements, where we feel it is suitable.

The value of an investment and the income from it could go down as well as up. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.

Do you have a question you would like to ask our expert? Email richard.porritt@archant.co.uk or write to Ask The Expert, business desk, Prospect House.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Vamos Emi. City ace back for the final push

Emi Buendia has been a big miss for Norwich City through suspension Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists