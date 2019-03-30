Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Ask the Expert: I need my pension to top up my income — how do I manage that?

30 March, 2019 - 06:00
Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Archant

This week our reader wants to know how to top up their income with pension. Carl Lamb of Almary Green responds.

Reader question:

I get my state pension next year but am hoping carry on working at least part time for a few years (I’ve already discussed this with my employer and he’s happy for me to do so).

I have a personal pension fund which is currently worth about £170,000. I’m going to need some pension income to top up my earnings but wonder if I should delay taking the state pension and start drawing on my personal pension – or vice versa? What do you think?

MORE: Ask the Expert: My financial adviser is promising huge returns – should I believe him?

Almary Green response:

This is a difficult question to answer without knowing all your circumstances, but I can give some general guidance. The particular aspects to take into account are the shortfall you have to fill, your income needs in retirement and how long you are hoping to continue working after the state pension age. Let’s firstly look at how deferring the state pension will affect your ongoing pension income. You get an additional one per cent of pension for every nine weeks that you defer, so just under 5.8 per cent per year deferred, provided you defer for more than nine weeks.  The important thing to remember about your state pension is that it’s all or nothing: you either take it in its entirety or defer. You will need to factor in your tax position too: your state pension counts as income for tax purposes so you could pay more tax on your earnings than necessary if you have excess income. If you opted to take your state pension, you could perhaps contribute any excess earned income to your personal pension – and you would get tax relief on your contribution. Your personal pension is presumably invested for growth so the longer you leave it, the higher the overall value might be (although investment returns can’t be guaranteed, of course). However, you could draw an income from your pension savings as needed, leaving the remainder invested, potentially withdrawing enough to fill the shortfall while you are working and increase the amount you withdraw later – provided you have enough in your pension fund to meet your retirement needs over the longer term. You also need to be aware that the total amount you can contribute to your pension savings drops to just £4,000 a year (2019/20) after you start taking flexible withdrawals so you must ensure that your contributions (workplace scheme/personal pension) don’t then exceed this figure. This is a complex decision: I suggest you get advice if you feel you might struggle with working out the numbers to find the most advantageous route.

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after serious crash between two cars and a lorry

Drivers faced delays after a crash on the A17 at Sutton Bridge. Pic: Archant.

Drug-driver caught with one-year-old in car handed roads ban

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crack under pressure? Not a chance, insists City chief Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Lowestoft fraudster Mark Grace has hearing to claw back cash he stole adjourned

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Parachutists and BMXers take centre stage at East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 27 and 28. Pictured: Silver Stars Parachute Display Team.

Ask the Expert: I need my pension to top up my income — how do I manage that?

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists