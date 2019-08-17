Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Ask the Expert: When's the right time to start teaching my children about money?

17 August, 2019 - 06:00
Carl Lamb talks to parents about when to start teaching their children about money. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carl Lamb talks to parents about when to start teaching their children about money. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

This week our reader wants to know when it's time to start teaching their child about finances. Carl Lamb, director and chartered financial planner at Smith & Pinching, responds.

Reader question:

I want to teach my children about money from an early age - they're currently in primary school.

Do you think Children's Bank Accounts are a good idea?

MORE: Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

They seem good for managing money on a day to day basis but I also want the children to learn about saving and investing. Smith & Pinching response:

Can I firstly say how great I think it is that you are planning to give your children financial education from a young age?

So many young people come out of school having no real understanding of managing their money.

You may also want to watch:

We've run some outreach days with schools to try to get the message across and have found that they are really appreciated.

To answer your question, yes I do think that Children's Bank Accounts are a good idea as a first step in their education. You can open a savings account for children with most banks/building societies at any age but accounts with current account functionality, including payment cards, are often only for children over the age of 11 - and for some you have to be age 15 or 16.

This means that managing their day-to-day spending may have to be cash-based until they get old enough.

There's a wide range of accounts with differing terms - fixed term rates, withdrawal restrictions or penalties, requirements for regular deposits etc - so plenty of opportunity there to discuss your children's financial needs and expectations.

Interest rates for children's savings accounts can initially be quite good - well above inflation for the first year - but then will drop again, so you may need to switch accounts to get better rates.

That's something else that could be quite an interesting discussion with the children and provide an insight into how banks work.

Being a child doesn't mean you don't pay income tax, if your earnings are high enough.

They do, however, get all the normal allowances - personal allowance (now £12,500), the starting rate for savings (£5,000) and the personal savings allowance (usually £1,000).

One final point to remember is that if the money in the savings account has been given by their parents and generates more than £100 in interest in a tax year, then that interest is taxed as the parent's income not the child's.

Most Read

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich has second highest number of drug deaths in the country, data reveals

File photo of drugs and drug-taking equipment. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Norwich City announces club shop in Chapelfield is to close

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

‘It was putrid’ - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

Colin Farrow said the smell of the sea bass was putrid. Picture: Colin Farrow

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We put our own savings into it’ - what is life like as a pub landlord?

Michelle Payne, landlady at the Ingate Pub in Beccles. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Farke strikes a deal with Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City's fans to deliver against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists