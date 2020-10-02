Cleaning service celebrates 10 years in business

Ashdown Cleaning managing director Paul Heseltine

Norwich-based contract cleaning professionals Ashdown Cleaning is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Here, managing director Paul Heseltine discusses the secrets to success and why hygiene solutions are more important than ever in the time of coronavirus.

Ashdown Cleaning managing director Paul Heseltine with long-term customer Mark Allman, general manager of Mercedes-Benz Norwich

Established in 2010, Ashdown Cleaning was launched in Norwich by managing director Paul Heseltine. From its humble beginnings, the company has enjoyed year-on-year growth to become the well-respected local brand it is today – and is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Operating throughout the East Anglian region, Ashdown Cleaning provides carefully considered professional cleaning and hygiene solutions to a wide variety of business organisations, which has become more important than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Services include commercial, office space and industrial cleaning, allergy control cleaning, dental and medical centre cleaning, food and drink manufacturers, BRC compliance, and many more.

The management team have over 30 years of combined experience, which helps them to deliver the right training, support and service to customers, while developing a bespoke solution that can be adapted by the client according to their needs.

“I am committed to our customer promise of delivering a first-class service that’s right first time,” says Paul. “Now more than ever, ensuring that the right hygiene and infection controls are in place and monitored is paramount to fighting infection in the workplace.”

The effectiveness of this strategy in providing customer satisfaction is asserted by Mark Allman, general manager at Mercedes-Benz of Norwich, who has had a working relationship with Paul and Ashdown Cleaning for almost a decade.

“Mercedes-Benz of Norwich continues to use Ashdown to clean our premises because of the consistent and high-level service they deliver to us on a daily basis,” says Mark. “Paul and his team are very flexible with any changes we require, demonstrated by their response to changes we have had to make within our showroom to make it Covid-secure for both customers and staff.

“Ashdown get the job done to the required standard and are thoroughly professional. The staff fit in well and the work they do complements the experience for our customers on a daily basis. Paul is often on our premises overseeing his staff and it is this hands-on approach that I feel has made Ashdown such a success.

Office manager Ann Peek receiving her £100 retirement gift from Paul Heseltine and operations manager Richard Downes

“Ashdown play a significant role in keeping our dealership protected,” Mark adds. “I look forward to many more years of working together.”

Paul argues it is the loyalty of his hard-working team that keeps business booming and customers like Mark satisfied: “Our 85 staff are the real stars,” he says. “They are the key to our success. Some staff have been with us since year one. The dedication and commitment shown from all team members is exemplary and I am immensely proud of what they do each day.”

Ann Peek is just one such example of a dedicated employee.

“Ann started with us on the shop floor and shortly after became one of our area supervisors,” explains Paul. “Over the years, she oversaw the delivery of several key accounts and managed teams of staff working on highly sensitive bespoke projects. As the business grew, Ann was promoted to office manager, ensuring that the day-to-day operational needs of the business were met.”

After many years of service, Ann has announced her retirement and was presented with a £100 voucher from Ashdown Cleaning as a retirement gift.

“We wish her well in her retirement and long walks with Dudley, her King Charles spaniel!”

For more information, please call 01603 868915 or visit www.ashdowncleaning.co.uk