Artisan pork pie maker announced as winner of Kettle Foods mentoring scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:11 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 08 November 2018

Sarah Pettegree, founder and owner of Bray�s Cottage Pork Pies with Ashley Hicks, Kettle Foods managing director. Picture: Kettle Foods

Sarah Pettegree, founder and owner of Bray�s Cottage Pork Pies with Ashley Hicks, Kettle Foods managing director. Picture: Kettle Foods

Kettle Foods

Artisan manufacturer Bray’s Cottage Pork Pies has received a cheque for £1,000 from Kettle Foods having won the crisp company’s mentoring prize at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival.

Sarah Pettegree, founder and owner of Bray’s was crowned winner because it was felt her business would make the most of the mentoring.

Ms Petegree will spend the money on design expertise to develop new sale materials for retail customers and literature for the mail order business.

She said: “Kettle Foods are well known for their genuine and practical input to the community, and working closely with small food producers is a textbook example of how to be a business with a big heart.

“Artisans like us don’t often get the opportunity to have a sustained relationship with great manufacturers and learn from their experience and expertise.”

Previous winners of the mentoring Prize include Bread Source, Essence Foods, Candi’s Chutney, Norton’s Dairy and Pye Baker.

