Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

A Norwich bakery which had hoped to stay open during coronavirus has closed, including a new ‘click and collect’ service.

Two Magpies, Timber Hill, run by Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop, said it was with “great sadness” they had to close. An online service is available at their other bakeries in Suffolk; in Darsham, Aldeburgh and Southwold, but not in Norwich.

Artisan bakeries across Norfolk are rising to the challenge of feeding people during coronavirus.

Mr Magnall posted on social media: “It is with great sadness that we’ve had to make the decision to close our sites. This doesn’t mean we’ve admitted defeat just yet. We are bakers at heart and want to continue providing for our community the way we know how.

“Please continue supporting us and hopefully we can continue baking a little while longer.”

Two Magpies opened recently in Norwich in the former Timber Hill bakery.

Bread Source, with shops in Aylsham and Norwich, meanwhile got its loaf scheme underway, baking 100 loaves for those in need.

Owner Steve Winter posted on social media: “We want you to know no matter what is going on in the outside world nothing will stop us doing the thing we love.”

