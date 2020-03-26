Search

Advanced search

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

PUBLISHED: 07:40 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:40 26 March 2020

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

A Norwich bakery which had hoped to stay open during coronavirus has closed, including a new ‘click and collect’ service.

Two Magpies, Timber Hill, run by Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop, said it was with “great sadness” they had to close. An online service is available at their other bakeries in Suffolk; in Darsham, Aldeburgh and Southwold, but not in Norwich.

MORE: Boss of luxury shepherds hut firm offers mobile bathroom for use by NHS staff working with coronavirus

Artisan bakeries across Norfolk are rising to the challenge of feeding people during coronavirus.

Mr Magnall posted on social media: “It is with great sadness that we’ve had to make the decision to close our sites. This doesn’t mean we’ve admitted defeat just yet. We are bakers at heart and want to continue providing for our community the way we know how.

“Please continue supporting us and hopefully we can continue baking a little while longer.”

Two Magpies opened recently in Norwich in the former Timber Hill bakery.

Bread Source, with shops in Aylsham and Norwich, meanwhile got its loaf scheme underway, baking 100 loaves for those in need.

Owner Steve Winter posted on social media: “We want you to know no matter what is going on in the outside world nothing will stop us doing the thing we love.”

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Chief constable’s message to Norfolk over coronavirus measures

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24