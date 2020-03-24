Search

Bakers offer free bread to those in need in a bid to ‘keep Norfolk fed’

PUBLISHED: 13:08 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 24 March 2020

Steve Winter, owner and general manager Isabel Brentnall of Bread Source. pic: Archant

Artisan bakers in Norfolk have launched their own version of a war-time loaf scheme to help feed people who have lost their jobs because of coronavirus.

It comes as bakers across the county are stepping up production and bringing in new measures to ensure people can still buy bread.

Bread Source, with five outlets in Norfolk, four in Norwich and one in Aylsham, will be baking 100 loaves available free to people who have recently lost their jobs because of coronavirus. These range from hospitality workers to chefs, front of house staff and baristas.

The free loaves will also be made available to NHS and social care workers.

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: ArchantTwo Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Other essentials such as milk, eggs and butter will be available for others in need for a 20% discount and bread for £1 a loaf.

Bread Sauce’s shops remain open but they are not selling coffee and asking customers to keep two metres apart. They have also launched an online ‘click and contactless collect’ service. And they are delivering to people in isolation and the most vulnerable.

Owner Steve Winter said: “We will keep baking until everyone is fed. As bakers we see it as our duty to ensure everyone has access to fresh and nutritious loaves. In these uncertain times, we want to provide you with continuity and reassurance that we will always have your back. We will not stop baking.”

Siding Yard, Melton Constable. Pic: ArchantSiding Yard, Melton Constable. Pic: Archant

Developed by the Federation of Bakers in 1942 during the Second World War, the National Loaf Scheme saw a wholemeal loaf as part of the homefront effort to keep the country fed during rationing.

Other local bakeries are also doing their bit. At Siding Yard in Melton Constable, near Holt, owner Polly Quick is baking to order for people who email her as well as offering items for collection and using volunteers to deliver to others in self-isolation.

Two Magpies Bakery, in Timber Hill, Norwich, it is open but operating a strict system of serving one person at a time and grinding coffee to take home but no other drinks.

Owners Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop said: “We will stay open as long as our team feel safe and well and we can cover running costs, Please collect for neighbours who are in isolation so they have food.”

And at Dozen Bakery, Gloucester Street, Norwich, it is asking customers to order the day before, limiting customers to two loaves a day. It posted on social media: “Over the past few days, we’ve seen a huge rise in the demand for bread, we are busy baking more.”

Topic Tags:

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

