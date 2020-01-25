'It's time to let go and move on' - Coastguard selling wife's gallery for £250,000

Ian Powell and his late wife Pam pictured in 2005 in Mundesley Gallery. Pic: Archant library

The owner of a Norfolk gallery is retiring and selling up but with poignant memories after his artist wife passed away.

Mundesley gallery, which has accommodation, and now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys Mundesley gallery, which has accommodation, and now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

Ian Powell is selling Mundesley Gallery, Station Road for £250,000 after running the business for 25 years.

And selling up and leaving Norfolk will be a big move for Mr Powell, who was also a member of Mundesley's inshore lifeboat crew.

He and his late wife, Pam, moved to Norfolk where they set up the gallery, which also offers a picture framing service and sells greetings cards, so Mrs Powell could paint local scenes.

Mundesley gallery, now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys Mundesley gallery, now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

Her watercolours became a hit with people, particularly holidaymakers who wanted to take a little bit of Norfolk home with them.

But he's now decided to leave Norfolk. "It's time to let go and move on," said Mr Powell. "Pam lives on through her paintings."

Some of Mrs Powell's work was sold in the shop and some prints were sold as cards.

Mundesley at Christmas time by Mundesley gallery's late owner Pam Powell. Pic: Karen Bethel/Archant library Mundesley at Christmas time by Mundesley gallery's late owner Pam Powell. Pic: Karen Bethel/Archant library

Popular works included paintings of beach huts in Mundesley or the seaside town at Christmas time.

When the couple first took over the business, they initially lived in the one bedroom flat above the shop but later moved to a bigger home which Mr Powell, 67, is also now selling. He will be returning to his home town, Clacton in Essex.

He served as a member of Mundesley's inshore lifeboat crew for 15 years.

He recalled the flooding in 2013 when the teams at times had to wade through waist-high water to reach people's homes and took about 30 people to safety in an inflatable dinghy.

Mundesley gallery, now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys Mundesley gallery, now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

The gallery building for sale includes the picture framing area and gift shop on the ground floor, which has its own entrance and work area at the rear, a small kitchen and cloakroom.

Another entrance door leads to the one bedroom flat above with a sitting room, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, hallway and a bathroom.

Outside there is a small courtyard seating area to the rear of the building.

As a business, the rates payable are around £2,640 a year.

Mundesley gallery, for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys Mundesley gallery, for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

Agents Arnolds Keys, selling the property, said: "This is unique opportunity to purchase a freehold property which is currently run as a picture framing business and gift shop on the ground floor."

Mundesley's Manor hotel, also in the village, recently came up for sale for £450,000.

Mundesley gallery, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys Mundesley gallery, which is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

