Coffee shop to give out free drinks in exchange for love stories on Valentine's Day

Ceara Coleman, barista at Aroma coffee shop in Norwich, with Thomas Hood, partner of Aroma coffee shop, which will be giving out free coffees on Valentine's Day.

A Norwich coffee shop will be giving out free coffee to those feeling the love on Valentine's Day.

Aroma, in Upper King Street, is giving free coffees to customers who share with baristas something they love about the person they are visiting with on February 14.

But owners, siblings Thomas and Mercedes Hood, have said you don't have to come in with a romantic partner to make the most of the deal.

Those visiting with their parents, business associates - or even their dog - can get a free coffee from the team.

"Valentine's Day is not just for couples." Miss Hood said. "Not being in a relationship doesn't mean you're alone or that your life is void of love. The people around you love you too. Take just a moment out of your day to compliment someone and in return we'll compliment you with coffee."

The offer is available to those taking any hot drink to go, but people can book upstairs tables by contacting the café.

The coffee bar, which recently celebrated five years of being open, are also donating all tips throughout the day to AGE UK Norwich, whose aims include tackling loneliness within the elderly community.

The offer will run from 7am to 5pm.