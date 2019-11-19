Search

Advanced search

'They will be someone's loved one' - shops' call to end violence towards staff

PUBLISHED: 12:38 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 19 November 2019

Central England Co-op store and the campaign poster. Photo: Central England Co-operative

Central England Co-op store and the campaign poster. Photo: Central England Co-operative

Central England Co-operative

Armed robberies, shoplifting and threats to staff are among the challenges retail workers have to face in stores across the region.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op Chief Executive. Photo: Central England Co-operativeDebbie Robinson, Central England Co-op Chief Executive. Photo: Central England Co-operative

The Central England Co-operative (Co-op) has launched a campaign warning people that verbal and physical threats towards its workers will "not be tolerated".

The retailer has linked up with all major police forces in 16 counties, including Norfolk and Suffolk, where 30 stores are involved, to tackle this problem.

Incidents at its stores in Dersingham, Bungay and Brundall included armed robberies and threats to staff from shoplifters when they had been caught stealing.

Since January this year, Central England Co-op has already recorded 275 incidents of threats or intimidation, 171 cases of verbal abuse and 72 assaults across all 16 counties.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, figures released by the British Retail Consortium reveal 115 employees are attacked or threatened a day in retail shops.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said: "We want to send a clear message out to anyone who might act in a violent or aggressive way to colleagues in our store - this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"We want people to think long and hard about the person wearing our uniform - they will be someone's mother, father, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandma or grandfather."

To crack down on violence and aggression towards staff, the Co-op will introduce several new measures in stores, including improved CCTV systems and assistance buttons, increased numbers of security officers and store detectives, training for staff on what do in difficult situations and work with offenders to support integration back into communities.

Ms Robinson added: "This campaign is designed to ensure our colleagues and their families are protected from the physical and emotional impact of violence and aggression and feel safe to come to work.

"We are working closely with local police forces to crackdown on this issue and have also installed a range of new security measures to assist us with that task."

The rollout of a string of new measures last year to reduce incidents saw burglaries drop by six per cent and robberies drop by 30pc, despite the national trend which saw incidents jump by 137pc.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Parking trial postponed again amid fears it could deter Christmas shoppers

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

Broken down vehicles causing rush hour delays on A47

The A47 near Hethersett Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man caught driving new car without registration plates could face jail

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google.

Armed robbery at village store

The convenience store where a robbery took place in Outwell Picture: Google

£5,000 on extra lights, free fireworks, and Santa roadtrain - How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists